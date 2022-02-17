Best Whitley LMG Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

CoD Vanguard has tons of viable guns, and the Whitley LMG is just another top weapon that can inflict serious damage and dominate lobbies. Our best Vanguard loadout for it will straighten up its fire and make its range even more competitive.

It can notoriously take a bit of time to take a gun from Level 1 to 70, but there are thankfully a few ways you can go about speeding this process up.

Vanguard Season 2 added the Whitley LMG and as with all guns, some time, patience, and grinding will allow you to unlock its true potential. Our loadout guide for the Whitley LMG makes it fantastic to use and we also have the best Perks and other class setup options too.

Contents

Best Whitley LMG Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: 20″ Ragdoll RE2

20″ Ragdoll RE2 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: CGC R2 Padded

CGC R2 Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30-06 120 Round Boxes

.30-06 120 Round Boxes Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Our ideal Whitley LMG loadout in Vanguard starts out with the G28 Compensator to give it a decent all-around recoil decrease. Whereas the 20″ Ragdoll RE2 offers the perfect combination of range, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

For the optic, we think you just can’t go wrong with the Slate Reflector and the CGC R2 Padded stock is very useful, taking a big chunk out of the gun’s very aggressive recoil.

Read More: Best KG M40 CoD Vanguard class loadout

The M1941 Hand Stop is another tried and tested favorite amongst Vanguard attachments as, again, we really want to focus on lowering the gun’s recoil, and this attachment does just that. We’ve also slapped the .30-06 120 Round Boxes on it too as it gives us another 40 rounds to play with, meaning you can unload continuous fire on your enemies.

Very simply, we want to be hidden from enemy radars wherever possible, so Subsonic rounds will help with this immeasurably. The Stippled Grip doesn’t offer as much recoil reduction as other grips, but we do like its Centering Speed bonus, meaning it can reposition a lot quicker after firing.

To round things off, we’ve selected Sleight of Hand for its improved reload speeds, especially useful for an LMG, and Fully Loaded as it’s easy to hold the firing trigger and burn through rounds.

Best Whitley LMG Vanguard class: Perks, Equipment & Field upgrades

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Overkill

Overkill Secondary: MP40

MP40 Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: Dead Drop

Your Whitley LMG loadout now needs the optimal Perks, Equipment, and Field Upgrades to ensure the build is perfect.

Firstly, Ghost is pretty much a no-brainer as it’s instrumental in keeping your position secure. On the other hand, Radar is essential for doing the opposite, highlighting the movements and tracking the actions of your enemies wherever they are.

Read More: Vanguard Ranked Play revealed

We feel the Whitley LMG would be complemented better by an AR or SMG, so Overkill will better suit the LMG instead of a traditional secondary pistol. A solid recommendation would be the MP40 SMG which you just can’t go wrong with.

In terms of our equipment, Thermite is the perfect throwing device as it will quickly burn up the ground and cover a sizable radius in the process. You can easily score one or two kills if used effectively. If you find yourself taking some hits, but you’re still alive, then a quick Stim will patch you up in no time.

Our Field Upgrade of choice here is Dead Drop as it allows us to store Killstreak progress, making higher-end ones more attainable.

Best Whitley LMG class Vanguard tips

As one of the game’s freshest weapons, people will still be figuring it out for some time to come.

In the meantime, here are a few select tips to effectively take advantage of our best Whitley LMG class in Vanguard:

Mid-range and beyond is your friend with the Whitley LMG, anything closer in and you’ll be seriously tested up against fast-firing SMGs

and beyond is your friend with the Whitley LMG, anything closer in and you’ll be seriously tested up against fast-firing SMGs If you get the opportunity to, mount the Whitley LMG to improve its accuracy more so

to improve its accuracy more so As we’ve said, don’t forget about your Secondary weapon, whatever you decide to use

How to unlock the Whitley LMG in Vanguard

Eager to get your hands on the Whitley and start upgrading it? Simply reach Tier 31 in the Battle Pass and it’ll be soon under your control.

Naturally, this will take a decent bit of time to do if you haven’t bought the upgraded Battle Pass. But once you do, grind enough and those attachments will be yours.

Alternative to the Whitley LMG Vanguard loadout

A great recommendation if you’re not overly sold on the Whitley LMG is actually the MG42.

Another fine LMG in its own right. It also boasts some fabulous accuracy and control, with terrific stopping power. Always worth a go if you fancy a change.

