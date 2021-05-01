Best weapons to use in Warzone Season 3: Guns to have in your loadouts - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone has proved to be incredibly popular in its first year or so, with content now matching the Black Ops Cold War seasonal schedule. With Season 3 now live, we’re running through all the best weapons to use in Verdansk ’84.

Warzone’s third season brought a lot of changes to Call of Duty’s sophomore battle royale. Some fans expected a new map altogether, but Raven revealed a re-skinned and reworked Verdansk ’84 instead.

New guns were also dropped into the meta, alongside adjustments for the existing weapon pool. These adjustments, as is standard practice for new season updates, constituted a significant shake up of Warzone’s meta.

While Season 2 was dominated by the FFAR 1 and its high fire rate, Season 3 is already shaping up to be slightly different. Here, we’re going to run through the best 7 weapons to use in Warzone’s third season, based on their overall performance in the BR.

It’s subjective to a point, but meta changes always lend themselves to a few dominant weapons. We’ll continue to update this list as updates and new seasons arrive.

Kar98k

By the far the fastest sniper rifle (it’s technically classed as a Marksman Rifle) in Warzone, the Kar98k has seen its popularity increase almost continually, to the point where it is currently the most picked weapon in the game.

Its high damage and impressive speed make it the go-to long-range rifle for almost all players, well above the next best sniper rifles. It was incredibly popular in Season 2 but, with no adjustments in the Season 3 update, remains just as strong as it has been for a while.

Best Kar98k loadout

CR-56 AMAX

Added to Modern Warfare during its fourth season, the CR-56 AMAX has proven itself to be a candidate for the best AR in Warzone across the last season or so.

Its medium-range capabilities make it a very strong weapon to have alongside any sniper or SMG. It’s not perfectly designed for longer-range gunfights, but can definitely hold its own because of its modest recoil.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout

Krig 6

BOCW’s Krig 6 was one of the weapons which received buffs in Season 3’s update, seeing its head, neck, upper and lower torso damage multipliers all increased.

While it still has a slightly slower rate of fire than many other ARs, well-placed shots into an opponent’s upper body will deal even more damage than in Season 2. That makes the prospect of dropping someone rapidly with the Krig very possible.

Best Krig 6 loadout

MAC-10

The MAC-10 came to be the SMG that dominated Season 2 of Warzone, and Season 3 looks to be following a similar pattern. It did receive a very minor nerf which Raven explained was to “promote diversity” when it came to the SMGs players are choosing.

However, the damage of the MAC-10 was never its biggest strength, and its incredible fire rate will go some way to mitigate against the damage nerf.

Best Mac-10 loadout

LC10

Black Ops Cold War’s LC10 is the second SMG to feature on this list. Another pocket rocket akin to the above MAC-10, this gun packs a punch way beyond its size.

It saw its base bullet velocity increased slightly in the April 22 update, adding to its already impressive profile. It’s not quite at the MAC-10’s level yet, but could see itself as an equal alternative before Season 3 is out.

Best LC10 loadout

FARA 83

Another BOCW weapon, the FARA 83 is a viable alternative to the best ARs. It’s high damage means it can hold its own at most ranges, and compete against almost any gun.

It received some buffs and nerfs in Season 3’s patch notes, seeing its minimum damage increased, but its maximum damage decrease. Whether it sees its relevance drop across the season remains to be seen, but we’ll update this list if it does.

Best FARA 83 loadout

Grau 5.56

Long time fans of Warzone will know just how lethal the Grau has been at various points. It came to dominate much of Warzone’s first year thanks to its iron sights, range and non-existent recoil.

The Season 3 Grau is not as strong, but it’s still one of the best ARs in the right hands. Control its modest recoil and you’ll be rewarded.

Best Grau Loadout

That rounds off our top recommendations for weapons in Warzone Season 3. We’ll update this list as metas shift and weapons receive buffs and nerfs. In the meantime, drop in and enjoy these guns.