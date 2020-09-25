Best way to use the Cluster Strike & Precision Airstrike in Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone YouTuber JGOD has explained how and when you should be using streaks in Warzone, with specific uses for both the Cluster Strike and Precision Airstrike that could change your game.

Airstrikes aren’t the most popular things you’ll buy from the Buy Stations in Verdansk. Most commonly, you’ll be looking to pick up a Loadout Drop, Armor Plates or a UAV.

That said, if you’ve got the money to spare, the streaks on offer — namely the Precision Airstrike and the Cluster Strike — can come in particularly handy.

But how do you know which one you should pick, or the best time to use them?

It may seem simple at first glance: you pick up your streak and aim it at a rooftop to take out those annoying campers, or at a team you’ve seen out in the distance.

But, you might not have considered the strategy behind your decision, and considered that there’s way more to it than simply attempting to take out an enemy, as Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD explains in a video comparing the two streaks, trying to figure out which is best.

After showing how the two strikes work, with the Cluster seeming much more random than the Precision (which makes a lot of sense, given the name), and JGOD explained when you should be choosing to use the Cluster Strike over the Precision.

“If you need to rotate from one location to another, then maybe you put a Cluster on there because look also at how long it lasts.”

JGOD goes on to explain that the Precision Airstrike would be preferred if you’re trying to target a rooftop or finishing a down, such as if you’ve sniped someone over a long distance and can’t get the angle on them to finish the job.

Obviously, a lot of it comes down to personal preference, but it’s well worth being aware of the circle and where you’re likely to rotate to next time you’re deciding which streak to buy at the Buy Station. If you think you might face some trouble getting into the new circle, the Cluster Strike might be best, but if you want to take over a building roof, then the Precision is the most viable option.