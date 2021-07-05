Best Warzone XM4 loadout? FaZe Booya destroys hacker lobby with XM4 AR class

The XM4 is Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest sweetheart, as the AR has gotten even more buffs in Season 4. But, while most prefer it as an SMG, FaZe Booya has shown off a long-range AR XM4 loadout that shreds.

It’s hard to get kills when you have a hacker in your lobby, as all of their guns are magically buffed by unfair cheats. But you have a chance, albeit a slim one, when you’re using the right guns.

That was the case for FaZe Clan and Nuke Squad’s Booya, who managed to drop 34 kills and secure the win with a unique loadout. Using the XM4 as a long-range AR and a Cold War MP5 for close-quarters action, the streamer slapped his lobby around with ease.

Advertisement

Despite the squad complaining about hackers and stream snipers, Booya was locked in and that XM4 crosshair was not moving. If you’re bored of the FARA 83, then this might just be the next-best AR at range.

Booya’s best Warzone XM4 AR loadout

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 13.5” Task Force

Optic : Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

As you can see, this build is very different from the SMG versions of the XM4. While it has the same ammunition and barrel as most of those, it sacrifices mobility for stability and range with the muzzle, optic, and underbarrel.

Read more: Warzone player devises most toxic way to troll Roze player for a win

Of course, it’s easiest to see how much of a laser this gun becomes by watching a talented player use it.

Advertisement

As you can see in the gameplay, the XM4’s recoil pattern is a lot steadier to use now — making it effective at range. Booya is able to rip enemies out of the skies a few times, thanks in large part to the Field Agent Grip, Agency Suppressor, and Axial Arms 3x.

Most players are comparing this XM4 class to the pre-nerf AMAX, where it’s a high-damage AR that’s nasty from deep if you can get used to the recoil. If you want higher damage than the FARA and are confident in your recoil control, this could be a very fun option to bring out.