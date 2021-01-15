Best Warzone loadout after DMR nerf: 8 classes for all playstyles

The DMR 14 has received yet another a nerf in Warzone, and while it’s still strong pick, it’s no longer the crazy powerhouse it once was. Fortuantely, these eight weapons will help you find a worthy replacement.

The DMR has become arguably one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty history, which definitely sets it alongside some elite competition.

In most Warzone lobbies now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a squad not using the DMR even after both nerfs, which is also often paired with the Mac-10 SMG to capitalize on engagements at any range.

But now that it’s been nerfed twice, other guns now have the opportunity to shine, so here’s the weapons we think you could look at to replace the DMR if you want to try out something else.

Best Type 63 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

GRU Silencer Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire

16.4 Rapid Fire Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag

38 Rnd Speed Mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

The obvious choice, the Type 63 is another single-fire, tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, which isn’t quite as strong as the DMR but still packs a punch.

This loadout maximizes the Type 63’s bullet velocity, recoil control, and rate of fire. It has a very similar playstyle to that of the DMR, making it the perfect gun to use if you still love the tactical rifle playstyle . Despite the nerfs, it’s still a very powerful weapon and one you’ll want to utilize.

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

19.7” Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

At first, the Black Ops Cold War assault rifles didn’t quite look up to par with their Modern Warfare counterparts, but with some slight adjustments, they are more viable than ever before. This is especially true with the changes made to the Agency Suppressor, which brought it more in line with the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare’s weapons.

It won’t be quite as powerful as the DMR or the Type 63, but it will offer a full-auto alternative that is incredibly satisfying to play with in Verdansk.

Best Kar98k Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

If you’re looking for a marksman rifle that can replicate the strength and range of the DMR, the Kar98k is a great sniper for just that.

It has a higher rate of fire than other sniper rifles, as is expected from a marksman rifle, and shouldn’t leave too many hitmakers, providing you maintain a decent level of accuracy. You won’t be able to spam it like the DMR or the Type 63, but as long as you hit your shots, it can take down enemies at most ranges with relative ease.

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Arms 16.6″ SOCOM

Singuard Arms 16.6″ SOCOM Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarell: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Of course, one likely scenario, once the DMR is nerfed again, is that the Kilo 141 becomes the main assault rifle to run again.

While the Kilo/R9 meta started to become stale prior to Season 1, it was arguably not as frustrating as the current DMR meta, so expect to see the MW assault rifle crop up far more in the coming weeks.

Best Grau Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel.

Tempus 26.4” Archangel. Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

VLK 3.0x Optic. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Ammunition: 60 Round Mags.

Remember the Grau assault rifle? It was the go-to in the early days of Warzone and while it has lost popularity over time, this AR still remains a perfectly viable weapon.

With the right loadout, the Grau hardly has any recoil, and a nice iron sight means you don’t even need to tack on an optic, giving you the option to add more attachments elsewhere. Of course, whacking on VLK 3.0x does enable you to secure some incredibly accurate kills.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force

19.5″ Task Force Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

The FFAR has verged on being meta before, but it seems to be a solid contender for the time being. Its high rate of fire and clear iron sights makes it incredibly formidable amongst other ARs in the game. While it does have some high recoil, its relatively controllable, meaning it’s not too hard to get the hang of it after using it for a bit.

The FFAR has been subject to nerfs and buffs in the past, so it’s unclear just how much longer it’ll be viable but for now, it stands as a solid choice. Most notably, players have modified it to function like an SMG and have begun pairing it with a Kar98k.

Best CR-95 AMAX Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Another weapon from the Modern Warfare era that’s been consistently good ever since it was released in-game is the CR-95 AMAX. While it’s not the easiest gun to control, it does have a pretty solid fire-rate and a lot of damage to go along with it.

Its recoil is pretty high, but it’s almost exclusively vertical, meaning you can learn and adapt to it pretty easily.

Best Groza Warzone loadout

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Underbarrell: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Barrel: 16.7 VDV Reinforced

16.7 VDV Reinforced Ammunition: VDV 60 RND Fast Mag

The Groza is technically the newest weapon on this list, as it was added to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the game’s Season 1 update in December 2020, but it’s already showing some promise in the game’s meta and it’s easy to see why.

It has the highest base damage out of all the Black Ops Cold War weapons right now, and it’s relatively solid in all other statistical areas. The worst part about the Groza seems to be the high recoil and the bizarre-looking iron sights, which genuinely might throw off some people.

So, those are the weapons we think will replace the DMR now that it’s been hit by the developers. Of course, even after it’s second nerfing, it’s still a very formidable weapon if you know how to use it, but now other options have the chance to shine.

There are other guns that could work of course, such as the M4-A1 assault rifle and Kar98k marksman rifle, but in our eyes, they’re not quite of the same caliber as those above.