Best Warzone Sniper Rifles and loadouts to use for them - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk is a large territory and sometimes you’ll want to defeat enemies from range. Among the game’s sniper and marksman rifles, here are the best ones to use in your loadouts.

Personal preference should dictate your choice of sniper, or any loadout really, in Warzone. But with snipers, there is a more obvious trade-off to choose between: range or speed. Any of the best options will let you knock someone, fully armored with a headshot, but the distance and quickness with which you can do so varies greatly.

Here, we consider a sniper to be any sniper or marksman that can effectively down a fully armored foe with one shot. Depending on how you like to play, qualities like bullet velocity (which dictates your drop-off at range) and firing rate will prove paramount.

The best sniper is one that suits your style, but each rifle is unique and should be treated as such. Instead of messing around with attachments to make a gun something that it’s not, here are rankings for the best snipers in Warzone, with loadouts and attachments that maximize their individual efficiencies.

4. AX-50: Best loadout for Warzone

The most popular sniper in the Call of Duty League, the AX-50 is probably the most balanced sniper in the entire game. While it can’t down people across the map quite as easily as the HDR, it’s a much more versatile option given its mobility, aim-down-sight (ADS), and firing rate advantages.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Singuard Arms Pro

Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

Stock : Singuard Arms Marksman

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

This AX-50 class maintains enough bullet velocity and accuracy to prove lethal from range, while still enjoying some mobility. You can be fairly comfortable pulling it out for a quick down during a gunfight before pushing with an AR or SMG.

If you’re comfortable with the sway and want to make this even more mobile, feel free to replace the Grip Tape with a Tac Laser. But if you’re pairing this with a mobile AR like a RAM-7, AS VAL, or iron-sight M4A1, then it feels better to maintain the emphasis on accuracy.

3. SP-R 208: Best loadout for Warzone

The SP-R’s Lapua and Norma mags were nerfed in early October so the gun is no longer overpowered, but still very potent. Like the AX-50, the SP-R is a balanced rifle, but on the other side of the spectrum. It’s not quite as fast as the Kar98k or as effective at range as the AX-50, but it’s a nice option somewhere in between.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : SP-R 26”

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Solozero SP-R 28mm

Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

Past the mid-range, the Kar98k’s damage and bullet velocity make it harder to manage against fully armored opponents. For those who want to retain a speedy ADS and firing rate, but also want to knock enemies more easily at range, this SP-R class is perfect. And yes, this is the class that HusKerrs uses when going off-meta at times.

You can pair this with a mobile AR, like the AX-50, or, if you’re feeling particularly confident in the mid-range, feel free to pair it with an SMG like the MP7, MP5, or AUG.

2. Kar98k: Best loadout for Warzone

Far from a traditional sniper, the Kar98k is one of the funnest guns in Warzone, albeit one of the hardest to use. With an incredibly quick firing rate and ADS, this rifle takes the place of an AR in your traditional loadout and is best-suited to those with the mechanical accuracy to hit headshots on the regular.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Sniper Scope

Perk: Sleight of Hand

At deep ranges, you won’t be able to knock enemies so easily with a headshot. But, with the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand equipped, you can whip this Kar98k out at a moment’s notice and get a couple downs in quick succession.

If you want added control, then the Sleight of Hand can be replaced. But this class feels great and you can pair it with a 60-round-mag MP7 for a very fun, balanced loadout.

1. HDR: Best loadout for Warzone

Verdansk’s most dangerous sniper, if you’ve ever been downed from hundreds of yards away out of nowhere…it was probably an HDR. This gun is heavy and slow-moving, but its sway and drop-off at range are both entirely negligible.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : 26.9” HDR Pro

Laser : Tac Laser

Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

Stock: FTAC Champion

This is the HDR loadout for those who want to hit obnoxious shots. It’s not about moving around, downing an enemy, and rushing in with a numbers advantage. It’s about sitting back, taking out enemies from afar, and trying to knock Most Wanted contract-bearers out of their helicopters across the map.

Forget your VLK 3.0x Optic ARs and any SMGs when running this HDR, it’s slow and nasty from very far, so you’ll need a secondary that can handle work in the mid- and short-range. That makes an M4A1 or CR-56 AMAX, with either iron sights or something like the G.I. Mini Reflex, the way to go.

The other Sniper and Marksman rifles

There are two other snipers (Rytex AMR, Dragunov) and three other marksman rifles (EBR-14, MK2 Carbine, SKS) in Warzone. None of them are really worth bringing out.

If you want to mess around and try random things out, go for it, but these are practically out-classed by the top four snipers listed here.