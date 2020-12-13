 Best Warzone Sniper Rifles and loadouts to use for them - Dexerto
Best Warzone Sniper Rifles and loadouts to use for them

Published: 13/Dec/2020 19:58

by Theo Salaun
Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk is a large territory and sometimes you’ll want to defeat enemies from range. Among the game’s sniper and marksman rifles, here are the best ones to use in your loadouts.

Personal preference should dictate your choice of sniper, or any loadout really, in Warzone. But with snipers, there is a more obvious trade-off to choose between: range or speed. Any of the best options will let you knock someone, fully armored with a headshot, but the distance and quickness with which you can do so varies greatly.

Here, we consider a sniper to be any sniper or marksman that can effectively down a fully armored foe with one shot. Depending on how you like to play, qualities like bullet velocity (which dictates your drop-off at range) and firing rate will prove paramount.

The best sniper is one that suits your style, but each rifle is unique and should be treated as such. Instead of messing around with attachments to make a gun something that it’s not, here are rankings for the best snipers in Warzone, with loadouts and attachments that maximize their individual efficiencies.

4. AX-50: Best loadout for Warzone

ax-50 best warzone loadout

The most popular sniper in the Call of Duty League, the AX-50 is probably the most balanced sniper in the entire game. While it can’t down people across the map quite as easily as the HDR, it’s a much more versatile option given its mobility, aim-down-sight (ADS), and firing rate advantages.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Arms Pro
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: Singuard Arms Marksman
  • Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

This AX-50 class maintains enough bullet velocity and accuracy to prove lethal from range, while still enjoying some mobility. You can be fairly comfortable pulling it out for a quick down during a gunfight before pushing with an AR or SMG. 

If you’re comfortable with the sway and want to make this even more mobile, feel free to replace the Grip Tape with a Tac Laser. But if you’re pairing this with a mobile AR like a RAM-7, AS VAL, or iron-sight M4A1, then it feels better to maintain the emphasis on accuracy.

3. SP-R 208: Best loadout for Warzone

sp-r 208 best warzone loadout

The SP-R’s Lapua and Norma mags were nerfed in early October so the gun is no longer overpowered, but still very potent. Like the AX-50, the SP-R is a balanced rifle, but on the other side of the spectrum. It’s not quite as fast as the Kar98k or as effective at range as the AX-50, but it’s a nice option somewhere in between.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: SP-R 26”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Solozero SP-R 28mm
  • Ammunition: .300 Norma Mag 5-R Mags

Past the mid-range, the Kar98k’s damage and bullet velocity make it harder to manage against fully armored opponents. For those who want to retain a speedy ADS and firing rate, but also want to knock enemies more easily at range, this SP-R class is perfect. And yes, this is the class that HusKerrs uses when going off-meta at times.

You can pair this with a mobile AR, like the AX-50, or, if you’re feeling particularly confident in the mid-range, feel free to pair it with an SMG like the MP7, MP5, or AUG.

2. Kar98k: Best loadout for Warzone

kar98k best warzone loadout

Far from a traditional sniper, the Kar98k is one of the funnest guns in Warzone, albeit one of the hardest to use. With an incredibly quick firing rate and ADS, this rifle takes the place of an AR in your traditional loadout and is best-suited to those with the mechanical accuracy to hit headshots on the regular.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Sniper Scope
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

At deep ranges, you won’t be able to knock enemies so easily with a headshot. But, with the Tac Laser and Sleight of Hand equipped, you can whip this Kar98k out at a moment’s notice and get a couple downs in quick succession.

If you want added control, then the Sleight of Hand can be replaced. But this class feels great and you can pair it with a 60-round-mag MP7 for a very fun, balanced loadout.

1. HDR: Best loadout for Warzone

hdr best warzone loadout

Verdansk’s most dangerous sniper, if you’ve ever been downed from hundreds of yards away out of nowhere…it was probably an HDR. This gun is heavy and slow-moving, but its sway and drop-off at range are both entirely negligible.

  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
  • Stock: FTAC Champion

This is the HDR loadout for those who want to hit obnoxious shots. It’s not about moving around, downing an enemy, and rushing in with a numbers advantage. It’s about sitting back, taking out enemies from afar, and trying to knock Most Wanted contract-bearers out of their helicopters across the map.

Forget your VLK 3.0x Optic ARs and any SMGs when running this HDR, it’s slow and nasty from very far, so you’ll need a secondary that can handle work in the mid- and short-range. That makes an M4A1 or CR-56 AMAX, with either iron sights or something like the G.I. Mini Reflex, the way to go.

There’s a ton of variety in play styles, even among the four best snipers in Warzone.

The other Sniper and Marksman rifles

There are two other snipers (Rytex AMR, Dragunov) and three other marksman rifles (EBR-14, MK2 Carbine, SKS) in Warzone. None of them are really worth bringing out. 

If you want to mess around and try random things out, go for it, but these are practically out-classed by the top four snipers listed here.

Game-breaking Warzone bug crashes the game when picking up a contract

Published: 13/Dec/2020 14:57

by Daniel Cleary
warzone character looking at recon contract
Infinity Ward

Warzone players have found a game-breaking bug with Recon Contracts in the King Slayer playlist that is causing matches to randomly crash.

Although Warzone has been out since March 10, Infinity Ward have introduced plenty of new playlists such as the King Slayer mode, where players hunt down the top performers, to keep the game fresh.

However, there have also been some bugs and exploits found after Warzone’s updates, and one of the latest glitches revealed in the King Slayer playlist is ruining matches by kicking players out of the game.

train in Warzone
Infinity Ward
A glitch with a Recon Contract on the Warzone train is ruining matches for players.

Contract bug kicks players from Warzone

The issue is preventing players from picking up certain contracts around Verdansk without experiencing a game-breaking bug and being removed from the lobby.

Many players such as Redditor u/Jeremy625 noticed that one Recon Contract, in particular, has been causing this problem, and it can be found on the train that was introduced in Season 5.

The Warzone player revealed that he had been affected by the contract glitch even though his teammate was the one who picked it up.

There were plenty of other players who claimed they had experienced a similar glitch with the Warzone train’s contracts in King Slayer, with some calling out to Infinity Ward devs to issue a fix in the next update.

Another Warzone player u/rwp80 highlighted a clip of his team picking up the contract, and they ended up with the exact same result, dealing with lag spikes and eventually being removed from the match.

It is unclear if this is a server bug and if it has an effect on every other player in the Warzone match, but it is still quite a game-breaking glitch regardless.

Unfortunately, players will just have to try and avoid it for now, as Infinity Ward has not yet responded to this game-breaking issue in the King Slayer modes.