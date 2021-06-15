Best Warzone SA87 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup - Dexerto

The SA87 is one of the strongest LMGs in Warzone, so here’s a loadout that maximizes the gun’s damage and makes it effective in medium to long-range gunfights.

When it comes to building the perfect Warzone loadout, the majority of players opt to use an AR or an SMG. While there’s plenty of effective and powerful guns in these categories, there’s one LMG that deserves to be used a lot more in the current meta, and that’s the SA87.

Despite being labeled the most underrated weapon in Warzone by JGOD, there’s still a lot of players that are yet to give the gun a try. Its impressive TTK and magazine size make it a solid choice on Verdansk, and with a steady recoil pattern, it’s relatively easy to control.

In order to help you get the most out of the SA87, we’ve put together the best loadout that you can use to get the upper hand over your opponents.

Best SA87 loadout in Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

FORGE TAC CQB Comb Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Rounds Mag

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat

Heartbeat Secondary: MAC-10

For starters, you’ll want to equip the Monolithic Suppressor to increase the SA87’s bullet velocity and damage range. On top of this, the attachments prevent your gun from showing up on the radar, which is essential in the final stages of a match.

Next, make sure you go for the Tac Laser and the FORGE TAC CQB Comb as both of these attachments significantly decrease the gun’s ADS time. This means you’re more likely to get the first shot off on your opponents and give yourself a better chance of coming out on top.

After that, it’s important that you run the Commando Foregrip as it helps to control the SA87’s recoil and makes it a laser beam at medium to long-range.

Finally, take the 50 Rounds Mag in the ammunition slot to ensure you never run out of bullets and can take out a whole squad in a single clip.

Keep in mind, the SA87 doesn’t perform very well in close-range engagements, so it’s recommended you take an SMG alongside it so you’re ready for any encounter.

So, there you have it, that’s the best SA87 loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.