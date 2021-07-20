Best Warzone QBZ-83 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The QBZ-83 isn’t the most popular weapon in Warzone, but with the correct attachments, it can be a deadly weapon with a lethal TTK.

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded patch introduced a series of buffs & nerfs to a variety of weapons, completely shaking up the game’s meta.

While the FARA 83, Krig 6, and C58 are considered the best ARs in Warzone, the update has allowed a lot of previously forgotten guns to make a resurgence.

One of which is the QBZ-83, a weapon that JGOD even included in his top 10 loadouts following the latest patch.

In order to help you get the most out of the QBZ-83, we’ve put together the best loadout that you can use to get the upper hand over your opponents.

Best QBZ-83 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.7″ Ultralight

13.7″ Ultralight Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Grip

Serpent Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

First up you’ll want to equip the Agency Suppressor to aid the weapon’s vertical recoil as well as keep your gunfire off enemy radars. While this isn’t very important in Cold War Multiplayer, staying off the map in Warzone is extremely important.

Next, you’ll want to improve the QBZ-83’s Strafe Speed even further with the 13.7″ Ultralight barrel. The gun’s strength has always been its mobility, so increasing it further makes you incredibly difficult to pin down in gunfights.

After that, it’s key you attach the Serpent Grip for increased speed while shooting and the SAS Combat Stock to decrease your ADS time.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 45 Rnd Drum to ensure you never run out of bullets and can take out multiple opponents in a single mag.

How to unlock the QBZ-83 in Warzone

Luckily, the QBZ-83 is incredibly easy to unlock and doesn’t require you to complete any difficult challenges.

All you have to do is reach level 31 in-game which won’t take you too long to achieve. If you want to speed up the process, hop into Plunder or head into Cold War multiplayer.

So, there you have it, that’s the best QBZ-83 loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.