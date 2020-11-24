Best Warzone loot rotations to get more wins - Dexerto

Warzone has undoubtedly been a monster hit for Activision and the Call of Duty franchise, but even now players are still struggling to find the best loot rotations to maximize their chances of winning.

While Black Ops Cold War might be fresh on the shelves, Warzone is still super popular. Just as many players are dropping into Verdansk as ever before, and major changes Cold War will bring to the game are highly anticipated.

So, if you’re trying to figure out the best places to pick up loot and put yourself in the most advantageous positions for the long game, you’ve come to the right place, as we take into consideration potential zone pulls, best places to offer mobility and more.

Hospital

What you’ll find is that, most of the time, the circle pulls towards one of the four corners of the map, so there are several places for you to consider with this in mind, based on where you expect the zone to go.

Dropping at Hospital places you in the middle of the lower half of the map, with a whole bunch of loot available. The buildings surrounding the main hospital will often be busy due to the sheer amounts of loot available. But you can often find a lot of mobility as well, including a helicopter, when dropping here, setting you up for the long haul.

Stadium

Stadium was absolutely hectic when it first opened, but now it’s a much easier place to land, and as always, offers a lot of loot. The best part about Stadium is the chance of finding a keycard to open up the loot bunkers, which will get you more than sufficiently set up for the rest of the game.

Again, due to how central it is on the map, Stadium is great if the circle pulls anywhere towards the east side of the map, but it can also be used to loot up and push into Downtown, which is always a hotspot for players dropping in to the battle royale game.

Prison

A Prison drop will rarely be the most exciting, except for the opening few minutes which will likely be hectic. That said, the loot on offer is often ideal, and many games see the circle finish around Prison too.

If you think the zone looks to be finishing in Prison, you can work your way through all the floors to amass serious amounts of loot, and if it finishes away from Prison you can easily float into the likes of Farmland and Port, which equally have good loot on offer.

Quarry

Quarry is always a busy spot, filled with contracts and, most importantly, loot. Offering good rotation opportunities, it’s easy enough to stock up on everything you need in Quarry before moving out to the likes of Military Base or even as far as Dam, depending on how the zone moves.

Similarly, you can move out to TV Station for a more central position, which in itself is also filled with loot, to maximize your chances of staying ahead of circle rotations.

Train Station

Finally, Train Station is arguably the best place to drop from a pure loot perspective. There’s unprecedented amounts of loot crates, and it feels like it naturally stretches out towards Downtown, Promenade, Boneyard and Hospital, making it easy to rotate out of when the zone moves.

Needless to say, if you drop at Train Station (and make it out alive), you should be more than prepared to take any gunfight and buy whatever you need from the Buy Station.

They’re our top picks for the best loot rotations in Warzone, but ultimately a lot of it comes down to personal preference. That said, these spots will guarantee you some solid loot and a decent amount of cash to use, so it’s worth practicing these drops and rotations.