 Best Warzone loot rotations to get more wins - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Best Warzone loot rotations to get more wins

Published: 24/Nov/2020 14:17

by Jacob Hale
warzone best loot rotations
Activision

Warzone

Warzone has undoubtedly been a monster hit for Activision and the Call of Duty franchise, but even now players are still struggling to find the best loot rotations to maximize their chances of winning.

While Black Ops Cold War might be fresh on the shelves, Warzone is still super popular. Just as many players are dropping into Verdansk as ever before, and major changes Cold War will bring to the game are highly anticipated.

So, if you’re trying to figure out the best places to pick up loot and put yourself in the most advantageous positions for the long game, you’ve come to the right place, as we take into consideration potential zone pulls, best places to offer mobility and more.

Hospital

Warzone hospital
Activision
Hospital is great if you want solid mobility — just make sure to grab that heli!

What you’ll find is that, most of the time, the circle pulls towards one of the four corners of the map, so there are several places for you to consider with this in mind, based on where you expect the zone to go.

Dropping at Hospital places you in the middle of the lower half of the map, with a whole bunch of loot available. The buildings surrounding the main hospital will often be busy due to the sheer amounts of loot available. But you can often find a lot of mobility as well, including a helicopter, when dropping here, setting you up for the long haul.

Stadium

Warzone stadium open
Activision
The Stadium opening up completely changed the game.

Stadium was absolutely hectic when it first opened, but now it’s a much easier place to land, and as always, offers a lot of loot. The best part about Stadium is the chance of finding a keycard to open up the loot bunkers, which will get you more than sufficiently set up for the rest of the game.

Again, due to how central it is on the map, Stadium is great if the circle pulls anywhere towards the east side of the map, but it can also be used to loot up and push into Downtown, which is always a hotspot for players dropping in to the battle royale game.

Prison

Warzone prison
Activision
Prison is crammed with loot, but could be a game-winning drop if you don’t mind a slower game.

A Prison drop will rarely be the most exciting, except for the opening few minutes which will likely be hectic. That said, the loot on offer is often ideal, and many games see the circle finish around Prison too.

If you think the zone looks to be finishing in Prison, you can work your way through all the floors to amass serious amounts of loot, and if it finishes away from Prison you can easily float into the likes of Farmland and Port, which equally have good loot on offer.

Quarry

warzone quarry back building
Activision
Quarry is popular, but is usually a fairly safe drop, which could be perfect if you want some peace while you loot up.

Quarry is always a busy spot, filled with contracts and, most importantly, loot. Offering good rotation opportunities, it’s easy enough to stock up on everything you need in Quarry before moving out to the likes of Military Base or even as far as Dam, depending on how the zone moves.

Similarly, you can move out to TV Station for a more central position, which in itself is also filled with loot, to maximize your chances of staying ahead of circle rotations.

Train Station

Warzone train station
Activision
Train Station has loot in abundance, and could definitely set you up well at the start of the game.

Finally, Train Station is arguably the best place to drop from a pure loot perspective. There’s unprecedented amounts of loot crates, and it feels like it naturally stretches out towards Downtown, Promenade, Boneyard and Hospital, making it easy to rotate out of when the zone moves.

Needless to say, if you drop at Train Station (and make it out alive), you should be more than prepared to take any gunfight and buy whatever you need from the Buy Station.

They’re our top picks for the best loot rotations in Warzone, but ultimately a lot of it comes down to personal preference. That said, these spots will guarantee you some solid loot and a decent amount of cash to use, so it’s worth practicing these drops and rotations.

Call of Duty

Best Krig 6 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 24/Nov/2020 12:35

by James Busby
KRIG 6 AR
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

The Krig 6 has slowly been creeping into the meta spotlight after the recent FFAR and M16 nerfs, so find out which attachments you should equip to increase this gun’s lethality. 

This deadly assault rifle delivers excellent precision and deals great damage across all ranges, making it one the most viable assault rifles in the current meta. This full-auto AR boasts excellent weapon control and quick reloads, while its methodical fire rate helps minimize recoil and keeps your shots accurate. 

It may not deal as much damage as the game’s AK-74, but its excellent accuracy more than makes up for that. The Krig 6’s minimal recoil also allows it to excel across Black Op’s Cold War’s larger-scale maps and modes. Whether it will be a meta defining gun when it’s added to Warzone remains to be seen, but it’s more than likely that this gun will likely prove to be a popular pick. 

In order to help you get the most out of the Krig 6, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to crush the competition.

Best Krig 6 loadout

KRIG 6
Activision / Treyarch
The Krig 6 barely has any recoil when kitted out with these attachments.

Here are the best attachments you can use on your Krig 6 in Cold War, filling every slot thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard:

  • Millstop Reflex
  • Infantry Compensator 
  • 19.7” Ranger
  • SOF Target Designator
  • Foregrip
  • 40 RND
  • Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Raider Stock 

By picking the Gunfighter wildcard, you can equip a total of eight attachments which gives you a great deal of flexibility when it comes to building the perfect loadout. The Millstop Reflex provides the Krig 6 with a clean sight that doesn’t clutter the screen, allowing you to easily spot enemies at a distance. 

Combine this with the 60% reveal distance from the SOF Target Designator and you’ll be able to snap onto the most well-hidden foes. After all, visibility remains a big problem in Black Ops Cold War, so having any attachments that help improve this is huge. 

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Foregrip which diminish horizontal recoil by 27%, which makes the Krig 6 incredibly accurate. In fact, the recoil on this setup is so minimal that it effectively allows you to beam opponents across all distances. 

Bullet Velocity is also incredibly important in Black Ops Cold War and it is often the reason why the hit detection of certain weapons can feel a little off. After all, being able to quickly drop your foe before they can even react is always going to be beneficial, so the 19.7” Ranger is a must. 

KRIG 6 Combat Record stats
Activision / Treyarch
The Krig 6 is steadily climbing up the popularity rankings.

Another top pick is the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This incredible attachment increases the Krig 6’s aim down sight time, gives you 90% Flinch Resistance, and allows you to aim while going prone. ADS speed is just as important in Black Ops Cold War as it was in Modern Warfare, particularly for any AR loadouts that want to be competitive against the game’s SMGs. 

Meanwhile, the added 90% Flinch Resistance also keeps your shots accurate even when you take damage. This will often enable you to counter your attackers with high precision shots. The Raider Stock also increases the AR’s Sprint to Fire time and Aim Walking Speed, giving you a great reactionary playstyle that can quickly melt foes in close-quarter firefights. 

While the 50 RND mag attachment offers a great deal of firepower, its reduction in ADS time makes it less optimal for standard multiplayer. As a result, the 40 RND variant has been used instead. The Krig 6 is capable of melting through multiple foes in a few bullets, so the 40 RND mag is more than enough. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.