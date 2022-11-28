Best Warzone 2 Lockwood MK2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

The Lockwood MK2 emerged as an underrated weapon in MW2, and undeservedly flies under the radar in Warzone 2 as well. To maximize the weapons’ strengths, you’ll need a top-tier loadout.

Marksman rifles held a niche place in the original Warzone’s meta, but the often maligned class could be special in Warzone 2. Marksman rifles are popular selections because of their blistering fast ADS speed, devastating damage, and quick mobility.

All three of those traits perfectly translate over to Warzone 2. After the Season 1 update, players demanded a sniper rifle buff because the weapons don’t one-shot kill enemies. Marksman rifles have the capability of one-shot killing enemies, and sniper users should consider switching classes while waiting for a buff.

If you are looking for a marksman rifle to start with, look no further than the Lockwood MK2. The versatile lever-action rifle boasts a rapid-fire rate and dominates mid-range firefights. Here are the best Lockwood MK2 attachments, perks, and equipment

Contents

Best Lockwood MK2 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

25″ Buffalo Barrel Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnought

FTAC Dreadnought Optic: SZ Bullseye optic

SZ Bullseye optic Laser: Accu-Shot 5MW Laser

Accu-Shot 5MW Laser Stock: Lockwood Bullseye stock

For our loadout, we focused on improving the Lockwood MK2’s damage range and bullet velocity without sacrificing too much mobility and short-range capabilities. The 25″ Buffalo Barrel helps in all facets, increasing bullet speed, damage range, and movement speed.

We opted to use the FTAC Dreadnought Muzzle because it also improves bullet velocity and adds an extra element of recoil smoothness to help line up difficult shots. The useful attachments also offers sound suppression, keeping you off the minimap when firing.

Unlike other weapons, the Lockwood MK2 has easy-to-use iron sights, however, for long-ranged engagements, the SZ Bullseye Optic will be valuable, providing a 6x magnification.

Using a marksman rifle forces you to react extremely fast when going up against an AR or SMG. The Accu-Shot 5MW Laser boosts ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Finally, the Lockwood Bullseye Stock increases ADS, sprint, and crouch movement speed.

Best Lockwood MK2 Warzone 2 class: perks & equipment

Perk Package: Scout

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex Grenade

Semtex Grenade Tactical Equipment: Flash Grenade

The scout perk package was perfectly crafted for marksman rifle loadouts. Sniper rounds can be hard to come by while looting on Al Mazrah, so the Scavenger perk replenishes ammo on dead enemies.

Strong Arm comes in handy if you are getting pushed while holding a sniping angle or attempting to push players out of cover. The perk allows you to throw equipment items further and see where they will land.

Using a marksman rifle requires pinpoint accuracy. Focus reduces flinch when aiming down sights and extends hold breath duration, allowing players to line up a difficult shot better.

Ghost will help you stay off the mini-map in the final circle, as enemies will use heartbeat sensors to find you.

Finally round off the setup with Semtex for flushing opponents out of cover and Flash Grenades for clearing encloses spaces.

The Lockwood MK2 is extremely powerful in Warzone 2.

How to unlock the Lockwood MK2 in Warzone 2

In order to get your hands on this powerful marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2, you need to reach Military Rank level 28.

Best Lockwood MK2 alternatives in Warzone 2

The SP-R 208 is an unconventional weapon, but if you are looking for an alternative to the Lockwood MK2, look no further. The deadly marksman rifle can one-shot enemies before they know what’s hit them.

Warzone 2’s meta is still in the process of taking form, but the SP-R 208 is in contention of being the game’s best marksman rifle, and for good reason.

Now that you have the best Lockwood MK2 loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Warzone 2.

