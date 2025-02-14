Best TR2 loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

Throughout Call of Duty’s history, the FAL has been an AR, but Treyarch rebranded the iconic weapon into a Marksman Rifle in Black Ops 6 and gave it a new name. Here is everything you need to know about using the TR2 in Warzone.

In the Season 2 patch notes, Treyarch explained that the TR2 features “best-in-class handling.” The devs also revealed that the Marksman Rifle can eliminate unarmored enemies in three to four shots out to 100 meters.

Article continues after ad

Depending on how you build the loadout, you can focus on making the TR2 shine in long-range engagements or perform better up-close and in medium-range-gunfights.

This isn’t the same FAL longtime series veterans will remember from the original Modern Warfare 2, but it’s an exciting change in direction for the weapon.

Best Warzone TR2 loadout

Dexerto | Activision

Optic: Willis 3x

Willis 3x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Fire Mods: 7.62 NATO Overpressured

Choosing an optic comes down to personal preference, but the Willis 3x provides a perfect sightline for gunfights at any range without being too far zoomed in or out.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Compensator outclasses every Muzzle option because it reduces first-shot recoil, which is critical for the TR2. Since this marksman rifle has a semi-automatic fire rate, reducing the weapon kick for the first shot puts you in a better position to hit the following shots.

Along the same line of thinking, the Vertical Foregrip also improves horizontal recoil, which does become an issue while firing the TR2.

Meanwhile, the Reinforced Barrel and 7.62 NATO Overpressured rounds address two crucial areas: extending the weapon’s damage range and increasing the fire rate to compete with faster-firing weapons.

Article continues after ad

Extended Mag II is a must-have for any build to round out our loadout. It improves the mag size from 20 to 40, making it easier to deal with more than one enemy at once.

Lastly, Quickdraw Grip improves the aim-down sight speed so you don’t get beat to the first shot in a gunfight, and Heavy Stock reduces flinch, which is very important because flinch makes it more challenging to be accurate.

Article continues after ad

Best TR2 Perks, Equipment & Class Specialty

Perk 1 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Perk 3: Alertness

Alertness Wildcard : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Scavenger is the best choice for the first Perk slot because all of your weapons start with max ammo, and enemies drop ammo, one of each of your Tactical and Lethal equipment items, one plate, and extra cash. Other options don’t offer the same level of benefits.

Article continues after ad

I urge players to try Tracker for Perk 2 as it allows you to see enemy footsteps, and bullets you fire briefly mark an enemy for you and your squad. The Perk has a new feature in this iteration of Warzone that changes the color of footsteps based on how recent they are, which helps deal with skirmishes in a building.

Finally, for Perk 3, it’s hard to top Alertness. If you are within 30 meters of any enemy that doesn’t have Cold Blooded equipped, you will see a message on your screen saying “Enemy Nearby.”

Article continues after ad

On top of that, you will get an on-screen indicator when an enemy is looking at you from any direction under 200 meters away, making this the best Perk 3 option.

Article continues after ad

To round everything out, Throwing Knives help finish downed enemies instead of wasting ammo, and Smoke Grenades help provide cover while rotating or moving between cover.

TR2 pros and cons

Pros Cons Class-leading handling Below average time-to-kill Excellent rate of fire More recoil than other Marksman Rifles Easy to use Small magazine size

Where is the TR2 in the Warzone meta?

In Season 2, the Goblin MK2 is the fastest-killing weapon in Warzone, with a TTK of around 650 milliseconds out to 40 meters, nearly 100ms faster than the next best competitor.

Article continues after ad

Of course, this comes with a catch because the AR is semi-automatic, meaning the TTK won’t be that fast for every player because it all depends on how fast you press the trigger.

So, it’s difficult to recommend the TR2 since the Marksman Rifle has an average TTK of around 750 ms out to 50 meters, meaning you need to land seven shots.

How to unlock TR2 in Warzone

After completing all six challenges of the Shadow Hunt Event, you unlock the TR2 Marksman Rifle.

Article continues after ad

Warzone TR2 alternatives

As previously mentioned, the Goblin MK2 is the ideal alternative because it is a superior semi-automatic weapon that does just about everything better. If you want something fully automatic for long-range gunfights, it’s boring, but the XM4 still dominates.