Best TR2 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The TR2 brings the FAL to Black Ops 6, with this being the latest rendition of the iconic weapon that is perfect for semi-auto enthusiasts when used with a meta loadout.

If you’ve been playing Call of Duty for a long time, you’ll know just how popular the FAL has been over the years. From its debut in the original Modern Warfare 2 to its impact in Black Ops 2 and later Modern Warfare (2019) and even Warzone, the FAL has always been a fan favorite.

Article continues after ad

However, we’ve gone quite a few years without an FAL, but now it finally returns as the TR2, giving players the chance to use it at long last. To get the most out of this marksman rifle, you’ll want to use the following loadout that makes it as strong as possible.

Best Black Ops 6 TR2 loadout attachments

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

The TR2 benefits a lot from running eight attachments with Gunfighter. These extra slots allow you to use everything needed to make the gun as strong as possible, including Rapid Fire that lowers its TTK from a sluggish 300 ms to a much more competitive 270 ms.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the recoil with this attachment is far from ideal, so you’ll also want to equip the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip to make it more controllable. Similarly, using Rapid Fire will empty your magazine faster, making the Extended Mag I a good option to avoid having to reload as often.

Another way you can make landing shots easier is by using the Heavy Stock and Kepler Microflex. When combined, these attachments massively reduce flinch and give you a meta optic – perfect for landing those crucial headshots that this gun relies on so much.

Article continues after ad

To round off this build, use the Ergonomic Grip to improve several key handling stats and the Long Barrel to boost range. Given the TR2’s low bullet velocity, the Reinforced Barrel works well too, so feel free to experiment around with both of these and see what works best for you.

Best TR2 class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Speciality

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Slipstream

Slipstream Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Lethal: Molotov

Molotov Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Dexerto

While Gunfighter isn’t necessary on most guns, it makes a big difference on the TR2, as the weapon’s various flaws can only be mitigated by using several attachments. You can cover another weakness by using the Assault Pack, which can be deployed to replenish ammo quickly, with this marksman rifle otherwise emptying its reserves rather quickly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For perks, you want to focus on using ones that benefit a more aggressive playstyle, as the TR2 is reliant on close-range headshots to be competitive. For aggression, Enforcer and red perks like Dexterity, Assassin, and Slipstream make the most sense. The benefits provided by these make winning gunfights easier and reward you for making the opening play.

Your choice of equipment largely comes down to personal preference, but the Molotov can be useful for burning enemies up close – an area where using the TR2 isn’t always the easiest to use. Likewise, a Flashbang can be thrown to blind others, giving you the edge in a gunfight where you would normally be at a disadvantage.

Article continues after ad

TR2 pros and cons

PROS CONS Great TTK with headshots Too reliant on headshots to be competitive Impressive range Fairly high recoil An iconic Call of Duty weapon Mediocre handling —– Outclassed by both the Goblin and DM-10

Where is the TR2 in BO6’s meta?

Dexerto

Unfortunately, Treyarch has not done the TR2 justice, with this rendition of the FAL being the worst we’ve ever seen in Call of Duty. In fact, this gun isn’t just weak compared to FALs of the past, but also to the other semi-auto weapons in Black Ops 6.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of how you build it, the TR2 will either end up being a worse version of the Goblin Mk2 or a worse version of the DM-10. Either way, there’s no real reason to use it over either of those weapons. It simply doesn’t deal enough damage given its restrictive fire rate cap of just 400 RPM. Even with Rapid Fire equipped, it’s still only viable at best and by no means meta.

Article continues after ad

Its only saving grace is that if you can land a headshot up close, the TR2 is capable of a TTK of just 150 ms. That’s incredibly fast, but also not overly practical given the presence of Omnimovement and constant sliding in this year’s game. Unless Treyarch gives the TR2 a substantial buff, we’d recommend avoiding this gun.

How to unlock the TR2

The TR2 can be unlocked by completing the Shadow Hunt event, with the marksman rifle being the grand prize for finishing all six event challenges.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best alternatives

The Goblin Mk2 is essentially just a better version of the TR2, offering similar damage while having better handling, mobility, and fire rate. If you enjoy the punchiness of the TR2, consider using the DM-10 instead, as this deadly marksman rifle has the fastest TTK in the game.

For more information, be sure to check out our marksman rifle ranking to see how it compares to other weapons in its class, as well as this Black Ops 6 gun tier list that lists every weapon from best to worst.