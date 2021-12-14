Best Top Break Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best Top Break Warzone loadout can obliterate your foes in close-quarter engagements, giving you the edge in late-game circles.

Vanguard’s Top Break handgun has proven incredibly popular amongst the game’s pro and casual players alike. After all, having a deadly secondary you can rely upon in close-quarter firefights is incredibly important. Not only does the Top Break deliver huge amounts of damage, but they are also extremely easy to use.

These punchy Akimbo pistols can down a fully armored enemy in just a few shots, which makes the Top Break an extremely viable option in Warzone Season 1.

In order to get the most out of this deadly secondary, we’ve put together the best Top Break loadout that will give you a competitive edge over your foes.

Best Top Break Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Wilkie W-4 Stub

Trigger Action: Hair Trigger

Magazine: 30. Russian Short

Ammunition: M15 Shot Shell

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Akimbo

Perk 2: Quick

The best Top Break Warzone loadout boosts the gun’s damage and fire rate, which allows you to quickly eliminate opponents before they can even react. First up are the F8 Stabilizer, Wilkie W-4 Stub, and 30. Russian Short mags. All three of these attachments drastically increase the Top Break’s damage and bullet velocity.

When this is combined with the added fire rate from the Hair Trigger and damage radius from the M15 Shot Shell, you have an incredibly hard-hitting secondary. Once you get within range of your target, simply spam your shots and watch as your foe’s health bar drops to zero.

If that wasn’t good enough, the added mobility and sprint to fire speed from Quick and the Fabric Grip enables you to aggressively rush enemy squads. Of course, the main thing that makes the Top Break so oppressive is the Akimbo perk.

This enables players to use two handguns, giving the user even greater DPS. This does come at a sacrifice to accuracy and range, but the close-quarters kill potential more than makes up for these negatives.

Best Top Break setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Primary: STG44

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

Our best Top Break Warzone loadout utilizes EOD, Ghost, and Amped. EOD and Amped keep you safe from explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon.

The latter is incredibly important as you’ll be switching to the Top Break in close-quarter engagements. Lastly, Ghost keeps you hidden from enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors.

As the Top Break lacks any form of range, we recommend using the STG44 or Automaton ARs. Both these loadouts deal fantastic damage in mid-range firefights, which enables you to remain effective across the majority of Caldera’s environments.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Stim will give you the tools needed to flush out pesky campers and survive any lethal damage.

How to unlock the Top Break in Warzone

In order to unlock the Top Break in Warzone, you’ll need to reach level rank 12 in Warzone or Vanguard. This means most players will already have access to this handgun, but for those that don’t, you’ll simply want to play matches in Warzone or Vanguard’s multiplayer.

Once you’ve got your hands on the Top Break, you’ll be able to start grinding out the best attachments.

Alternative to the Top Break Warzone loadout

While the Top Break is currently the best handgun in Warzone, players who enjoy having an SMG in their back pocket will want to utilize the MP40. This WW2 SMG is currently one of the most popular close-range options in Warzone Season 1.

This is thanks to its high rate of fire, great damage, and fantastic hipfire accuracy. In fact, the MP40 can take down multiple enemies when kitted out with the right attachments. If you want to maximize your damage, then be sure to check out our best MP40 Warzone loadout.

So, there you have it, the best Top Break loadout that can give you an edge in Warzone. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.