Best TAQ-M Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Modern Warfare 2’s TAQ-M Marksman Rifle is a powerful weapon, capable of taking down the trickiest of enemies in a variety of situations – but only with the best loadout. Here’s the best TAQ-M loadout along with the best attachments, perks, and equipment.

There are six Marksman Rifles to choose from in Modern Warfare 2 and each has its own positives and negatives. That being said, the TAQ-M feels like it has a lot more positives than it does negatives. It’s got a good range, fantastic damage, and great accuracy. The only issue is its mobility.

Luckily, that can be easily fixed with a great loadout. We’ve got the best loadout for the games TAQ-M and what equipment and perks you should choose to get to the top of that leaderboard.

Best TAQ-M Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel : LR1:7 20.5” Barrel

: LR1:7 20.5” Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : Demo Cleanshot Grip

: Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Ballast Stock

TV Ballast Stock Magazine: 15 Round Mag

The TAQ-M is a beast when it comes to power and range, but lacks in speed and mobility. That’s why we’ve started off our best loadout for the TAQ-M with the Demo Cleanshot Grip and the TV Ballast Stock. Both serve to increase your ADS speed, sprint speed, crouch movement, and aim walking speed. Allowing you to get around the Modern Warfare 2 maps a lot quicker.

Next, we recommend using the LR1:7 20.5” Barrel which increases your damage range and bullet velocity because more power is good power.

Lastly, although optional attachments, we suggest trying out the FSS OLE-V Laser and the 15 Round Mag. The Laser will grant you a great boost to your ADS and sprint to fire while the 15 Round Mag will give you a little bit extra when you just need to get one more shot in.

Activision

Best TAQ-M Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

While Marksman Rifles are undeniably powerful, you will need a few Perks to help you on your way to the top of the leaderboard. We recommend using Overkill and Battle Hardened. Overkill will help you tackle any situation with the right weapon and Battle Hardened will keep you a little safer against those frustrating flash grenades.

Then, to complement the Overkill perk, we suggest using Fast Hands to speed up your reloads, weapon changes and so much more.

As for the Ultimate Perk, Ghost is never a bad decision. It’s arguably one of the best Perks in the game and will keep you safe from the many UAVs scanning from the sky.

Lastly, when it comes to your equipment, you can’t go wrong with Semtex and Stims. Semtex will deal fantastic damage to the enemy while Stims will keep you alive when you just need one more shot.

How to unlock the TAQ-M in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the TAQ-M Marksman Rifle you’ll first need to get to player level 19. Then, you’ll unlock the TAQ-56 Assault Rifle. Use that until it gets to level 20 and you will unlock the TAQ-M.

With a few XP tokens or a couple of successful multiplayer games, you should be well on your way to unlocking the TAQ-M.

Alternatives to the TAQ-M Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative to the TAQ-M that packs a great punch but is a little quicker, then the TAQ-56 is a great choice. It’s powerful, quick, and easy to get hold of. It’s also the weapon you need to level up so you could always just stick with it.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for another Marksman Rifle to try out, the SA-B 50 is an excellent weapon that keeps you in the same category and style.

That’s the best TAQ-M loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to taking down the enemy. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

