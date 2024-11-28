Best SWAT 5.56 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The SWAT 5.56 is a burst weapon added to Warzone added alongside the Black Ops 6 integration, and this loadout turns it into a powerful long-range weapon capable of lasering enemies.

Marksman rifles have had a mixed history in Call of Duty’s battle royale, with some defining the meta but most being neglected in favor of other options. So far, the SWAT 5.56 has fallen into the latter category, but that’s not to say that it isn’t still strong if you use the right build.

Here’s the SWAT 5.56 loadout you want to use to transform the three-round burst markman rifle into a precision weapon capable of downing enemies at just about any range.

Best SWAT 5.56 loadout

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Jason Armory 2X Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto

By using the Gunfighter wildcard, it’s possible to run eight attachments on the SWAT 5.56, which is highly recommended to make it as accurate as possible. This makes it feasible to run the Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs all at the same time, reducing recoil by a staggering 40%.

To make the most of those attachments, you’ll also want to use the Reinforced Barrel and Jason Armory 2X optic. The barrel boosts range and bullet velocity, while the optic makes it easier to track targets at long range, an area where the SWAT 5.56 excels.

It’s a good idea to use the Extended Mag II as well to increase the marksman rifle’s magazine capacity from 30 rounds to 60 rounds. This reduces how often you need to reload and doubles the amount of bursts you can fire in quick succession.

However, this extended magazine does make the gun feel more sluggish. To mitigate this, use both the Commando Grip and Balanced Stock to increase a variety of handling and mobility stats, including ADS speed, sprint to fire time, and movement speed.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk 3: Alertness

Alertness Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Lethal: Blast Trap

Blast Trap Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

As already mentioned, you’ll want to use the Gunfighter wildcard to equip eight attachments. Without this, it’s difficult to make the SWAT 5.56 accurate enough to be worth using over other long-range options, such as the AEK-973 and GPR-91.

For perks, Alertness is the strongest option, as it tells you when an enemy is aiming in your direction. This gives you the chance to avoid incoming shots that would otherwise have downed you, making this one of the few perks that can directly save your life.

In the other two slots, Scavenger and Quartermaster are both great choices that provide a range of useful benefits. Scavenger makes it possible to resupply ammo and armor plates from downed enemies, while Quartermaster recharges equipment over time. This combination ensures that you will always be prepared for a gunfight, no matter the time or place.

As for what equipment to use, a Blast Trap is a powerful explosive that can be placed to punish enemies who run past it, effectively replacing the Spring Mine as the best lethal to hold down an area. In the tactical slot, use a Smoke Grenade to mask open areas and create opportunities to move around Warzone’s maps more freely.

SWAT 5.56 pros and cons

PROS CONS Easy to use Mediocre TTK Great damage range Long burst delay Low recoil Slow handling High bullet velocity Has little to no versatility

The SWAT 5.56 is a viable option in Warzone that can hold its own, but don’t expect it to be defining the meta anytime soon. It performs okay in most areas, being a solid but unspectacular gun for those who enjoy using precision weapons.

Its main problem is that it cannot down enemies in two bursts, and its three-burst time to kill clocks in at 847 ms, which is slower than many automatic weapons. That’s largely down to its long burst delay, which can make the SWAT 5.56 feel awkward to use. Equally, it doesn’t have the best handling, so you are limited to long-range duels with this weapon.

Even so, it does have great range, high bullet velocity, and low recoil, making it a highly accurate rifle that can burst down squads from over 100 meters away. This ensures it has a place on larger maps like Urzikstan, but we don’t recommend using this marksman rifle on Resurgence at all.

How to unlock the SWAT 5.56

You can unlock the SWAT 5.56 by reaching Level 4, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any SWAT 5.56 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best SWAT 5.56 alternatives

Dexerto

Since the SWAT 5.56 is exclusively a long-range weapon, its main rivals are actually sniper rifles like the LR 7.62 and Kar98k. However, the DM-10 is a better markman rifle if you prefer using these types of guns.

For more options, check out the best Warzone loadouts that are dominating the current meta. We’ve also ranked the best perks and best SMGs to help you figure out what to run alongside this build.