Best Streetsweeper alternatives in Warzone after shotgun nerf

The Streetsweeper was nerfed at the start of Warzone Season 4 as community resentment towards it continually grew and, while it’s still a solid option in Verdansk, it may be headed for another nerf.

Shotguns are incredibly powerful in Warzone, capable of taking down foes in just a few quick hits, wiping squads with relative ease if you’ve got any kind of aim.

Since it was nerfed in the Season 4 update, the Streetsweeper isn’t quite as powerful, but still really packs a punch if you set it up properly.

That said, another nerf for the gun seems almost inevitable: and that could spell disaster if you like rushing enemies with shotty in hand. Here are a few alternatives ahead of the inevitable nerf.

Advertisement

Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT

ZLR J-3600 TORRENT Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammunition: 20 Rnd Drum Mags

20 Rnd Drum Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The JAK-12 is undeniably the best option here. It’s fully automatic and, while it’s not quite as powerful as the Streetsweeper, will be the easiest to transition to. You won’t be killing enemies quite as fast, but it’s the closest you’ll get to Streetsweeper dominance.

You could use the infamous Dragon’s Breath Rounds but, since they were nerfed, we actually think the 20 Round drum is a better option here.

Best Gallo SA12 loadout in Warzone

Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy

21.4” Reinforced Heavy Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Duckbill Choke Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

SWAT 5MW Laser Sight Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube

STANAG 12 Round Tube Stock: Wire Stock

The Gallo SA12 is Cold War’s only addition to the Warzone shotgun class that is really worth using in Verdansk. The Hauer has decent damage stats but the time between shots is pretty slow, so if you’re not downing players in two shots max, you’ve probably lost the fight.

Advertisement

The Gallo is easy to spam at your opponents, but the 12 Round Tube means you have to hit your shots. As long as you’re not shooting in circles, you could use this across most modes and be pretty comfortable.

Best R9-0 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Barrel: FORGE TAC Sentry

FORGE TAC Sentry Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The R9-0 once wreaked havoc upon Verdansk and, while it’s not quite as potent now, it’s still pretty serious business. With the Dragon’s Breath Rounds in hand, this will definitely stun your enemies.

We would advise only using this in Solo and maybe Duo modes, though. It won’t have the same effect as the shotguns above when you’re going up against more opponents and has to be concentrated more on singular gunfights.

Advertisement

So, while it mostly comes down to personal preference, it’s well worth trying out these loadouts and seeing what works best for you. Some even argue that the JAK-12 is better than the Streetsweeper, but we can only hope not.