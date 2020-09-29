Best SP-R208 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Warzone’s big Season 6 update is now officially live and players have been busy getting to grips with all the new content. The SP-R208 is one of the new guns that can be unlocked via the Battle Pass, but what attachments should you be using?

The SP-R208 is the latest marksman rifle to join Modern Warfare’s deadly arsenal. This gun performs very similarly to that of the Kar98K, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. Whether it will dethrone the ever-popular HDR/Kar loadouts remains to be seen, but the SP-R208 does aim to give players more choice when it comes to choosing a deadly sniper.

If you’re a fan of marksman rifles or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to add the SP-R208 to your collection. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to dominate your enemies in Warzone and Modern Warfare's standard multiplayer.

Best SP-R208 loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

SP-R 26”

Variable Zoom Scope

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

Sloan KR-600 Feather

The SP-R208 has absolutely incredible range when kitted out with these attachments and can effortlessly down opponents with just a few shots. This marksman rifle’s rapid chambering animation allows for some quick follow-up shots, giving you tremendous amounts of kill potential at mid to long-range distances.

If you’ve followed our other meta loadout guides, it should come as no surprise that we’ve equipped the Monolithic Suppressor. This mighty muzzle increases the SP-R208’s damage range and keeps your shots suppressed, making it a must for those that wish to kill their enemies without compromising their position.

Both the SP-R 26” barrel and .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags effectively max the SP-R208’s damage range, allowing you to kill enemies in long-distance engagements. If that wasn’t enough, both attachments increase the rifle’s bullet velocity, so you won’t need to lead your shots that much when going for those cross-map kills. Even if you do end up missing a bullet or two, the Sloan KR-600 Feather increases your rechamber speed. This effectively enables you to keep pressuring your foes and claim kills against even the most well-armored of targets.

Lastly, the Variable Zoom Scope is one of the two viable options in Warzone, especially if you’re looking to use the SP-R208 as your standard sniper class. This scope offers 3.5x and 8.0x magnification levels, offering great coverage across most distances.

Best SP-R208 loadout for Multiplayer

ZLR Asp

Corp Combat Holo Sight

XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags

Sloan KR-600 Feather

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer modes are usually much faster paced than Warzone due to the condensed nature of its maps. Because of this, you’ll want to avoid using the sluggish but powerful loadout above. After all, mobility and quick ADS speeds are vital in multiplayer. To help you rack up those cranium kills in record time, we’ve put together the following loadout.

First up is the ZLR Asp and XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz. Both these attachments drastically enhance the SP-R208’s ADS speed, while also increasing your sprint to fire stat. This allows you to quickly zap onto nearby enemies and deliver lethal one-shots.

While the SP-R208 may not have the worst iron sights in the game, we’ve attached the Corp Combat Holo Sight to provide greater accuracy and range. The optic is really down to personal preference and any standard red dot sight will do here, so make sure you play around with these to see which one is best for you.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 338 Lapua Mag 5-R Mags and Sloan KR-600 Feather. These two attachments should always be prioritized as they not only bolster the SP-R208’s damage, they also allow you to quickly fire off more shots.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.