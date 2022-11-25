Best SO-14 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The SO-14 is an extremely unique battle rifle in Warzone 2 thanks to its powerful full-auto mode that gives it a devastating TTK with a meta loadout.

While ARs and LMGs are always strong in Warzone 2’s medium to long-range gunfights, battle rifles are another option for players who want lethal damage output.

Although the majority of the guns in the category are semi-automatic, the SO-14 distinguishes itself from the pack with its full auto mode.

This gives the power rifle a huge amount of versatility, as it can wipe out foes up close and from a distance.

With a meta loadout in Warzone 2, the SO-14 can be a true contender on Al Mazrah, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best SO-14 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 22″ Boremaster

22″ Boremaster Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Comb: FSS LS-3 Comb

For starters, you’ll want to equip the ZLR Talon 5 and the 22″ Boremaster to the SO-14. These attachments massively boost the battle rifle’s bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. Not only that, but they also suppress the gun which keeps you off the radar on Al Mazrah.

Following this, utilize the FSS LS-3 Comb and the FSS Sharkfin 90 to improve the SO-14’s overall stability and improve your flinch resistance for the full auto mode.

Finally, round off this loadout with the Schlager 3.4X for a top-tier clear optic that thrives at medium to long range.

Activison The SO-14 has a full-auto mode for close quarters.

Best SO-14 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stim

In terms of perk packages for the SO-14, we’ve opted for Weapon Specialist as we feel it offers the most value and adds a huge amount of versatility to the loadout.

For starters, Overkill is powerful in Warzone 2 as the ability to use a second primary immediately makes your loadout more well-rounded. Alongside the SO-14, we recommend running the Fennec 45 or Lachmann Sub, as although the battle rifle has a full-auto mode, it’s never a bad idea to have a meta SMG on hand.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more accurate with your throwables and launch them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be surprised by enemy equipment, killstreaks, or field upgrades.

For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which alerts your teammates of any enemies you get downed by with a ping and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally round off the setup with Grenade for forcing opponents out of cover and a Stim for an extra boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the SO-14 in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the SO-14 in Warzone 2, you’ll need to reach level 12 with the EBR-14. This won’t take you long at all, especially if you complete the challenge in MW2 multiplayer.

Best SO-14 alternatives in Warzone 2

If the SO-14 doesn’t fit your style of play, then consider using the EBR-14 marksmen rifle at long to medium range on Al Mazrah.

Equipped with deadly damage output and capable of wiping out foes with ease from a distance, it’s perfect for any accurate sharpshooters in Warzone 2.

To maximize its power, you’ll need a top-tier EBR-14 loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

That’s all for our SO-14 loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

