Best SMGs to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

There is no shortage of options in Call of Duty: Warzone when it comes to submachine guns (SMGs) but if you're still not sure which one you should be making a loadout for, we've got you covered.

Infinity Ward's Call of Duty battle royale game has already attracted over 50 million players, all of whom are looking to gain an advantage on others dropping in around them. An SMG can be the perfect weapon type for the early game, and in close quarters combat, if you know what you're doing.

Even with the dust settled on Warzone, there's one big question people still ask themselves when jumping out of the helicopter – the best weapon pickups and loadout choices. So, we've put all of our analysis and rankings in one place for you, which should help picking your SMG next time you're looting up.

Warzone SMGs ranked: Weapon rankings

7. Striker 45

The Striker 45 finds itself at the bottom of our rankings, unfortunately. Its low rate of fire means that players, more than ever, need to hit their shots and when things are moving fast, it lags behind alternatives. Nostalgia for the MW2 UMP aside, there's not much reason to pick this over other SMGs.

That doesn't mean to say that you can't have success with the hard-hitting submachine gun. After all, it's probably one of the only in its class to deal a decent amount of damage in the mid-range and has high movement speed, but for this, you'd be better with an AR kitted out for movement speed. So, the Striker 45 is probably the least favorable SMG you'll find in the battle royale setting.

6. AUG

Next up is the AUG, which has superb damage and magazine increase options. The fully automatic weapon thrives in terms of mobility and close range combat.

Even though it hits different when the 5.56 NATO 60-round conversion mag is applied to your class, spot six feels about right for the weapon that's been ever-present in the CoD series. Worth picking if you've got all the right attachments, but even with a grip it still has some significant recoil.

5. P90

If you're looking for a gun that's got a strong hipfire game, the P90 might be the one for you. While it could be argued that others in the SMG category for Warzone offer similar attributes to this weapon, and more, let's not forget about some of its qualities.

The P90 is a solid choice if you're looking for early game floor loot, because without attachments it is right up there with the most effective submachine guns in the game. However, recoil and damage per second (DPS) lag behind somewhat – and it shows in gunfights. Having 50 rounds in the clip is definitely a benefit when fighting multiple enemies in close quarters though.

4. Uzi

Those that have played with the Uzi in Modern Warfare: Multiplayer might be concerned about the slow rate of fire it has, not to mention its pretty bouncy recoil pattern.

Don't let that get in the way of trying it out in Warzone, though, as players have already proven that it can be one of the most effective weapons to pick up. Its range is quite far for a submachine gun, meaning you can probably take shots that you perhaps couldn't with some of the others already mentioned on this list.

For your loadout, use a Stippled Grip tape for increased ADS, and you might find yourself surprised how fast the Uzi will put down fully armored opponents. Commando Foregrip and a Monolithic Suppressor are also advised.

3. PP-19 Bizon

This is definitely one you will see people using a lot in Warzone, as it's so easy to control when firing. Most importantly, it has a high ammo capacity (64 stock) and an impressive rate of fire, which is pretty much the best of both worlds for a battle royale SMG.

The Bizon is perfect for short to medium range, and can be even smoother with a Muzzle Brake to stabilize it – if you're willing to forego a suppressor. If you're wondering about how to reduce recoil for the weapon, too, perhaps a Rubberized Grip Tape will do the trick. Throw a Solozero Optics Mini Reflex on it and you'll see just how powerful this thing can be. You could also go with the serviceable iron sights, and use fully loaded instead, so you can take your loadout with full ammo.

2. MP5

Just coming short in second place of our rankings is the MP5, and it's honestly a tight call. The sub offers great damage per shot, an impressive rate of fire, and its ADS speed and sprintout time really creates a gap between this and other weapons of its class.

The only setback, which allows the MP7 to just edge it for us, is the slow reload times. This can really be a difference-maker in tight situations, but do not be mistaken. The MP5 is a solid choice for any player looking to get far in Warzone.

1. MP7

Taking the top spot on our list is the standout SMG in Warzone, at the time of writing at least.

The MP7 brings together everything you would want in a sub, including a high rate of fire and good damage stats. If you looked at this one and the MP5 side-by-side, you may take the latter over it, but that would be quite the mistake to make. It rips through bullets faster, and is very steady in comparison. In fact, the MP7 is almost laser-like, with barely any recoil to speak of, even without a grip attachment.

We might have ranked it top here for specifically SMGs, but not many would argue with this being placed high in the overall best guns in Warzone, either. It's got it all.

If you want to improve your game in Warzone, getting to know which weapons are the best around should help you along the way, and this list should give you a hand there.