Best RPD Warzone loadout after silent buff

The RPD received a secret buff in Warzone Season 6 that has greatly reduced the LMGs recoil, so here’s the best loadout you should be using.

LMGs may not be as popular as Warzone’s meta ARs, but a new RPD buff could make this beefy weapon a viable option. While Raven Software outline the majority of their weapon buffs and nerfs in official patch notes, there are times where certain buffs slip through the net.

Fortunately, CoD content creators like JGOD and TrueGameData are constantly discovering hidden weapon changes with their deep-dive analysis of Warzone’s meta. The latest weapon to receive a significant stealth change is the RPD, which has often been neglected from Warzone’s meta spotlight.

To help you get the most out of this secret buff, we’ve highlighted the best RPD build you can use to maximize your damage.

Best RPD Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20.3” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

JGOD and Swagg both highlighted how potent this particular RPD loadout could be in their recent videos. The increased vertical recoil may sound like a nerf at first, but it actually makes it easier to control if you use the attachments outlined above.

While you’ll still need to drag down to land your shots, the GRU Suppressor and Spetsnaz Grip will greatly reduce the gun’s recoil. The added damage range and bullet velocity from the 20.3” Task Force barrel also make shooting mid to long-range targets incredibly easy, particularly when you equip the Axial Arms 3x optic.

Although you could opt for an ammunition attachment, the RPD’s default ammo is packed with more than enough rounds to burst through multiple targets. As a result, the Serpent Wrap has been utilized. This speed-enhancing attachment quickens the gun’s ADS time, allowing you to compete against the game’s meta ARs.

Whether the secret RPD buff will see the LMG enter the top 10 best Warzone weapons list remains to be seen, but for now, this build makes this Cold War weapon a viable option.