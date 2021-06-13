Best Roster Moves in Call of Duty League History - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League’s second season is coming up to its climax, but what changes stand out as the best roster moves of its first two seasons?

Rostermania is a pillar of any CoD fan’s calendar, as competing teams try and find the best formula of players to take them forward. Like any sport, some moves pan out while others fall flat on their faces.

Here, we’re focusing on the former, and delving into the best roster changes since the Call of Duty League launched back in Modern Warfare. From HyDra joining the New York Subliners to Huke’s shock move to the LA Thieves, we’ve seen some real shake-ups in the world of pro CoD.