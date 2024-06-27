Best Reclaimer 18 MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Reclaimer 18 is a decent shotgun that can be competitive in multiplayer with the right build, so here’s the best MW3 loadout to make the most of it.

Bringing back the iconic SPAS-12, the Reclaimer 18 is a unique shotgun that was added in the Season 4 Reloaded update. While it feels and plays a lot like its predecessors from older Call of Duty titles, this latest rendition of the SPAS-12 comes with some new tricks.

The biggest change of all is that the Reclaimer 18 can switch between semi-auto and pump action fire on the go, much like its real-world counterpart. This makes it extremely versatile, with the pump action offering superior Damage Range, and the semi-auto’s improved fire rate making it more dangerous up close.

Article continues after ad

In general, you are better off using the Reclaimer 18 in pump action mode to secure one-shot kills, and this meta loadout will make doing so as effective as possible.

Article continues after ad

Best Reclaimer 18 MW3 loadout

Here’s the best Reclaimer 18 loadout to make the shotgun more consistent and maximize its Damage Range:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Barrel: Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

Dexerto

To get the most out of the Reclaimer 18, you’ll want to use it with Tac-Stance active. This takes advantage of its excellent mobility stats, while also circumventing the shotgun’s dreadful iron sights when No Stock is equipped. While No Stock is an otherwise excellent attachment that boosts several key stats, it effectively makes ADS worthless by obscuring most of the screen.

Article continues after ad

To make Tactical Stance as strong as possible, you need to use attachments that tighten Tac-Stance Spread. For this, a combination of the Bryson Choke, Bruen Bastion Angled Grip, and the Haste XV Grip Tape works wonders. The Bryson Choke also provides additional bonuses to the shotgun’s overall spread, which helps make the Reclaimer 18 much more consistent.

Round off the build with the Discourager 900 Heavy Barrel, the only barrel attachment on the Reclaimer 18 that boosts Damage Range. Though this boost isn’t too substantial, it does still make a difference and will score you a few extra kills each game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Reclaimer 18 MW3 class: Perks and equipment

Vest: Assassin Vest – Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects and kills don’t display skulls.

– Immune to UAV and enemy radar effects and kills don’t display skulls. Gloves: Commando Gloves – Reload while sprinting and they improve sprint to fire time.

– Reload while sprinting and they improve sprint to fire time. Boots: Covert Sneakers – Eliminates footstep sounds.

– Eliminates footstep sounds. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset – Reduces player combat and environmental sounds to allow improved focus on hearing enemy footsteps.

– Reduces player combat and environmental sounds to allow improved focus on hearing enemy footsteps. Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Shotguns like the Reclaimer 18 are only good in multiplayer if you can get up close and personal. To do this without being noticed, both the Assassin Vest and Covert Sneakers are needed. When used together, these meta perks prevent you from appearing on enemy UAVs and make your footsteps completely silent.

The Commando Gloves are another perk that work well with the Reclaimer 18. This shotgun has a particularly slow reload speed, so being able to reload while on the move is a huge plus. Also, the 10% improvement to Sprint To Fire Speed helps you avoid getting caught out when running around.

Article continues after ad

For the Gear slot, Bone Conduction Headset is always a strong option. This perk amplifies enemy footsteps, making them easier to hear and locate. This additional intel is incredibly valuable when trying to track down the whereabouts of other players.

Though Modern Warfare 3 offers a lot of unique equipment, the classic combination of a Frag Grenade and Flash Grenade remains as strong as ever. This age-old combo provides the perfect balance of lethality and utility for pushing the other team and coming out on top.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Reclaimer 18 in Modern Warfare 3

The Reclaimer 18 can be unlocked by completing Sector 23 on the Battle Pass, added in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Here are all the challenges you’ll need to complete to get the Reclaimer 18:

Article continues after ad

30 Minutes Double XP Token: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie kills with shotguns

XP Token: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie kills with shotguns Angel of Death Large Decal: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie hipfire kills with shotguns

Large Decal: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie hipfire kills with shotguns Kill Shot Emblem: Get 5 Operator or Special Zombie kills while aiming down sights with shotguns

Emblem: Get 5 Operator or Special Zombie kills while aiming down sights with shotguns Elegant Riposte Finishing Move: Get 7 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance kills with shotguns

Finishing Move: Get 7 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance kills with shotguns Reclaimer 18*: Get 5 Operator headshots or Special Zombie critical kills with shotguns

*Only available once the first four challenges have been completed.

Best Reclaimer 18 alternative in Modern Warfare 3

The Lockwood 680 is the obvious alternative to the Reclaimer 18, as it’s the strongest pump action shotgun in MW3. It offers superior damage range and consistency to the Reclaimer 18 but isn’t as mobile.

To figure out what to partner this meta Reclaimer 18 build with, check out the best MW3 loadouts and assault rifles in the current meta. Alternatively, you can ensure your Modern Warfare 3 experience is optimized with these guides on the best controller settings and best PC settings.