Best Rapp H MW2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Modern Warfare 2‘s Rapp H is a light machine gun with plenty of power and enough bullets to deal some devastating damage. But the best power comes with the best loadout.

Modern Warfare 2 comes with a plethora of unique weapons, although a majority of players already have their favorites. For those wanting to branch out, they may find a new favorite in the Rapp H LMG. This weapon is large but powerful and is capable of plenty with the right loadout.

We’ve compiled the best loadout for the Rapp H so you can get the most out of this light machine gun. Here’s the best Rapp H MW2 loadout to get the best out of this LMG.

Best Rapp H Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Polarfire Suppressor

Polarfire Suppressor Barrel : 10.6“ Lachstrike barrel

: 10.6“ Lachstrike barrel Underbarrel : DI-Grip 4.5

: DI-Grip 4.5 Stock : FT Mobile Stock

: FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

The first thing we suggest for the Rapp H is the Polarfire Suppressor muzzle. This will notably increase your damage range, and keep that tricky recoil down, allowing you to wipe out an enemy from a safer position.

As for the barrel, the 10.6“ Lachstrike barrel is fantastic for keeping this LMG up while keeping the damage you require. It helps your ADS and hipfire control whenever you need to just spray and pray.

The underbarrel has many great options to choose from but we suggest the DI-Grip 4.5 for its mobility and accuracy.

Ultimately, the Rapp H is a quick, powerful weapon that needs a little control on the recoil and mobility. We recommend using an FT Mobile Stock to help you keep it stable when aiming down your sight.

Lastly, the LMK64 Grip dramatically alters the kick that often comes from an LMG like the Rapp H, making it much easier to handle and more accurate when needed.

Activision

Best Rapp H Modern Warfare 2 class & Perks

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

With Modern Warfare 2 introducing a brand new Perk system, it’s important you pick the right combination for your playstyle and weapon. We recommend building your own Perk Package rather than relying on the premade options.

The two Base Perks we recommend using are Scavenger and Overkill. After all, you can’t go wrong with more ammo from Scavenger, and with the LMG being relatively bulky, having another primary weapon at your side is extremely valuable.

With the weight of the Rapp H being extremely heavy, a Bonus Perk like Focus is great. it enables you to aim down the sight better and hold your breath longer. The Ultimate Perk goes without much description. Ghost makes you undetectable to enemy radars, keeping you safe when you really need it.

As for equipment, Semtex and Flash Grenades are the best pairing. They combine easy lethal kills with the ability to stop an enemy in confusion on objective modes.

How to unlock Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Rapp H is not the easiest feat in Modern Warfare 2. You’ll first need to reach Rank 16 in the game, this will unlock the Lachmann-763.

Then, get to level 13 with that gun and unlock the Lachmann-556. Lastly, reach level 16 with that weapon and you’ll unlock the Rapp H.

Best alternatives to Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2

The Rapp H is a relatively bulky weapon to use, which is often the nature of LMGs. So, if you’re looking for something lighter, an SMG like the FSS Hurricane is ideal.

Or, if you want something a little more versatile and easily unlocked, stick with the Lachmann-556.

