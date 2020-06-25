Best RAM-7 loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone

The RAM-7 has found a new lease of life as floor loot in Warzone Season 4, but what are the best ways to run it in Verdansk? Here, we break down two of the strongest loadouts you can use.

The RAM-7, partially because of its late addition to Modern Warfare, has struggled to embed itself in the meta as much as some other weapons, namely the M4A1 or the soon-to-be-nerfed Grau 5.56.

However, it became floor loot at the start of Season 4, meaning more people than ever are using it and discovering how powerful it can be in the right hands. The RAM-7 actually featured on our list of Warzone's most underrated weapons.

Its versatility is undoubtedly its strongest asset, so we've put together two different classes, one for close range engagements and the other for longer range gunfights.

Best RAM-7 Warzone loadout for close-ranges

This first loadout, designed for close up fights, is best run with a sniper or Grau in the back pocket to ensure you can compete with enemies at any range.

Monolithic Suppressor

FORGE TAC Eclipse

xRK Close Quarters Stock

Commando Foregrip

50-round Mags

The Monolithic Suppressor and FORGE TAC Eclipse both extend range, giving the RAM-7 viability at medium ranges - the most frequent gunfight range you'll find yourself in. The FORGE TAC Eclipse does slow ADS fractionally, but not to the extent of hindering your close to mid-range capabilities.

Next up is the Commando Foregrip and 50-round mags, both of which stabilize your shots and will get you in the action faster, as well as aiding recoil without reducing ADS time.

Finally, the xRK Close Quarters Stock speeds up your zoom-in speed, perfect for the closer range engagements this class is designed for. There's no need for optics, as the RAM-7's iron-sights should be sufficient for every range this class covers.

Best RAM-7 Warzone loadout for longer ranges

This second loadout, designed for long range engagements, is best run with a SMG of some kind, to ensure you can get rid of enemies up close.

Monolithic Suppressor

FSS Ranger

G.I. Mini Reflex

Merc Foregrip

50-round Mags

The Monolithic Suppressor and 50 round mags remain, keeping you off the radar and in the action for longer, as has become so vital in Warzone.

The FSS Ranger is effectively a heavier version of the previously mentioned barrel, slowing ADS considerably but boosting range and recoil control significantly. We've also put a G.I. Mini Reflex in to help with accuracy at longer ranges, but feel free to swap this out for a different optic if you prefer.

Finally, the Merc Foregrip will stabilize your shots on an unmatched scale - going some way to explain why it's been GA'd in professional Call of Duty. These attachments will slow your ADS, but enable you to challenge nearly any weapon at longer ranges.

The RAM-7's versatility is its strongest attribute, which is why we've put together two incredible different classes for your perusal. What attachment did we miss? Be sure to tweet us @DexertoIntel and let us know what loadout you use!