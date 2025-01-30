Best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

The PPSh-41 is now in Warzone as of Season 2, introducing a classic submachine gun that dominates up close if you use a meta loadout.

There are several top-tier SMGs you can use in the current meta, making it tricky to know what’s best. The addition of the PPSh has only made that decision even harder, with it being yet another top-tier option that you’ll want to consider.

Before judging if it’s the gun for you or not, you’ll want to make sure you are using a build that makes the most of its strengths. To do this, use the loadout below, which has been optimized using both in-game stats and personal feel.

PPSh-41 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

THe PPSh-41’s biggest problem is its sporadic recoil, which can be mitigated by using both the Compensator and the Vertical Foregrip. The foregrip is especially important as it reduces horizontal recoil, an area where this classic SMG otherwise struggles.

You’ll want to use the Recoil Springs to make this build even more accurate. Although the boost provided by this attachment is smaller than the other two, it all adds up to make the PPSh-41 accurate enough to compete against Warzone’s best guns.

The Reinforced Barrel is another great option, as it improves both damage range and bullet velocity. If you are looking to stretch out this gun’s effective range and be as competitive as possible, this is a must-use attachment that makes a huge difference.

Last but not least, the Extended Mag II increases the PPSH’s magazine capacity from 32 rounds to 55 rounds. That’s a impressive 72% increase, which is very useful given this gun’s fast fire rate means you’ll be constantly reloading without it.

Perks, Equipment, & Wildcard

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk 3: Alertness

Alertness Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

You’ll want to use Overkill with the PPSh-41 and partner it with a well-rounded assault rifle like the XM4 or Model L. It isn’t worth using Gunfighter like with most other guns, as there aren’t even eight attachments worth using on this particular weapon.

Given how fast the PPSh uses up ammo, you’ll definitely want to use Scavenger to keep your reserves well supplied. We also recommend Alertness to be warned whenever an enemy player is aiming at you, as this gives you the chance to dodge before they can take you down.

The third and final perk we recommend using is Quartermaster, which resupplies your equipment passively. This is useful with Smoke Grenades, which can be thrown to cover up exposed areas and move through them hidden from other squads. As an added bonus, you’ll also have practically infinite Semtex to pressure enemies from a distance, giving you a crucial edge.

PPSh-41 pros and cons

PROS CONS Highly competitive TTK Runs out of ammo quickly Very fast fire rate Recoil is sporadic at times Great hipfire accuracy Mediocre handling Absolute meta for close-range Not the most versatile weapon

Where is the PPSh-41 in the meta?

The PPSh-41 is one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone, going head to head with both the Jackal PDW and C9. This is largely thanks to its impressive fire rate and competitive TTK, which allow it to dominate up close. It also has impressive hipfire accuracy, giving you another option to rely on when firing away.

Despite its clear strengths, the PPSh-41 is not perfect, with its rapid fire rate also meaning it runs out of ammo faster than just about anything else. Furthermore, its recoil is less controllable than other meta SMGs and its handling stats are surprisingly average given its focus on close-range engagements.

While it’s unlikely to become an uncontested frontrunner anytime soon, the PPSh-41 is certainly good enough to compete and often win against the other top-tier submachine guns. For this reason, you’ll definitely want to give it a try to see how well this classic weapon holds up.

How to unlock the PPSh-41

The PPSh-41 can be unlocked by completing Page 6 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

We recommend turning off Auto Unlock so you can skip a few pages, avoid wasting Battle Pass Tokens, and get both this and the Cypher 091 as fast as possible.

Best alternatives

The PPSh-41 is a direct competitor to the Kompakt 92, another fast-firing SMG that is incredible up close but lacks the versatility of its peers. Alternatively, the Saug offers a more controllable option while still being among the best close-range weapons you can use.

For more ideas, check out the best Warzone loadouts that are dominating the current meta to see what everyone is using.