The classic PPSh-41 SMG has arrived in Black Ops 6 Season 2 and its rapid fire rate makes it a devastating choice at close-range.

A new Call of Duty update almost always means new weapons and alongside the Tomb Zombies map, the Season 2 update brought the Feng 82, Cypher 091, and the PPSh-41. This WW2-era SMG uses its fast fire rate to melt the competition at close range but you’ll need to use the best attachments to get the most from it.

Here’s everything you need to build the best PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6.

Best Black Ops 6 PPSh-41 loadout attachments

Activision / Dexerto

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Stock: Combat Stock

We kick off the best PPSh-41 loadout with the Compensator Muzzle, massively helping with vertical recoil control. Then, add the Ranger Foregrip for horizontal recoil control and some extra sprint to fire speed.

The PPSh isn’t great at long-range but you’ll struggle even more without the Reinforced Barrel boosting both damage range and bullet velocity.

The Extended Mag I is vital as without it, you’ll run out of ammo incredibly fast. You can pick the Extended Mag II if you’d prefer more ammo, but it will affect the weapon’s mobility so the first Extended Mag is a nice middle ground.

Finally, you can boost the SMG’s mobility by equipping the Combat Stock which massively boosts slide and dive to fire speeds, letting you stay mobile.

Best PPSh-41 class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Speciality

Activision / Dexerto

Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Slipstream

Slipstream Perk Greed: Ninja

Ninja Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Lethal: Frag

Frag Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Assault Pack Wildcard: Perk Greed

Since the PPSh-41 is best up close, we’ve used perks to help improve mobility. It runs out of ammo extremely quickly, so Gung-Ho will let you reload while staying on the move, and Fast Hands lets you instantly switch to your pistol.

Slipstream is a new Perk in Season 2, removing tactical sprint while improving your base speed. It’s perfect for the SMG as you won’t have the delay from coming out of Tac Sprint. Then, the Perk Greed Wildcard will let you choose the Ninja perk, keeping your footsteps quiet.

The Concussion slows enemies down for a quick kill and it’s hard to go wrong with the Frag grenade. Finally, the Assault Pack ensures you’ll always have enough ammo.

PPSh-41 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast TTK at close range High recoil Forgiving at close range thanks to high fire rate Fast fire rate means it runs out of ammo quickly

The PPSh-41 is unlikely to be a meta SMG in Black Ops 6 as it lacks the versatility needed to dominate. It can melt enemies up close but you’ll quickly find it running out of ammo and struggling against enemies further away than almost point-blank range.

Stick to smaller maps like the Face Off game mode and you’ll have some success, but expect to lose to a lot of other choices when in larger maps.

How to unlock

Complete Page 6 on the Season 2 Battle Pass to unlock the PPSh-41. It’s completely free, so just play enough of either Black Ops 6 or Warzone and you’ll soon have it unlocked.

Activision

Best PPSh-41 alternative in Black Ops 6

The best alternatives are the KSV and Jackal PDW, both excellent SMGs. They’re dominant up close but can still hold their own when enemies are that bit further away, making them perfect choices.

You can also check out the best controller and PC settings to give yourself the best chance, as well as the best guns in the game.