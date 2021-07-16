Best OTs 9 Black Ops Cold War class loadout: Attachments, Setup, Perk

The OTs 9 may be the latest SMG to join Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, but this deadly SMG packs a mean punch when kitted out with the right attachments.

Just like with every update, Activision aims to give players new and exciting Cold War content to dive into. The Season 4 Reloaded update didn’t just add the new Mauer Der Toten Zombies map and operators, it also included a deadly new SMG. This time, players can get their hands on the OTs 9 – an incredibly fast-firing weapon with great handling and mobility.

While it’s still early days, the OTs 9 is a great choice for those that enjoy the speedy firefights of Black Ops Cold War’s regular multiplayer. In fact, when this SMG is kitted out with the best attachments, it can make short work of even the most experienced player. Whether you’re looking to get a competitive edge or just want to see what the OTs 9 is capable of, then you’ll want to use this loadout.

Best Cold War OTs 9 loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1” Task Force

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap

The Gru Suppressor and 8.1” Task Force barrel are your bread and butter attachments for the OTs 9. Not only do they give the SMG extra damage range, but they also alleviate the gun’s vertical kick and keep your shots suppressed.

While the majority of Cold War’s maps may favor close-quarter fights, the added damage range will keep you competitive in mid-range engagements.

To help increase the OTs 9’s accuracy, we attached the Spetsnaz Grip. This attachment diminishes the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil, giving you minimal recoil that enables you to gun for those all-important headshot multipliers.

The Spetsnaz 40 Rnd Mag is also a must if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths that come with constantly reloading. While the VDV 32 Rnd Fast Mag may seem like a good investment, you’ll often struggle to gun down multiple foes.

Lastly, the Gru Elastic Wrap increases the SMG’s ADS by 30%, giving you the speed needed to quickly snap onto your targets. The TTK in Cold War is incredibly quick, so having the ability to unleash a wave of accurate shots is very important.

Best OTs 9 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: Tactical Mask & Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Scavenger & Gear Head

Perk 3: Ninja & Ghost

Secondary: M1911

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Semtex

Just like most Black Ops Cold War loadouts, our OTs 9 build utilizes the Perk Greed Wildcard. This gives you access to all the best meta perks – an area that is incredibly important to your survival.

Tactical Mask and Flak Jacket reduce enemy explosive damage, while also increasing the resistance to Flashbang and Stun Grenades. This means you can rush onto an objective without the fear of instantly being blown to smithereens.

The Scavenger perk is also a must for those that wish to keep the OTs 9’s ammo reserves up, rewarding those that gun for high kill games. Gear Head is also a great perk to pick as it enables two Field Mics to be carried and reduces the cooldown of all Field Upgrades.

Lastly, both Ninja & Ghost will keep your movements silent and ensure that you go undetected by enemy Spy Planes.

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Cold War

To unlock the OTs 9, you’ll need to rapidly kill 2 or more players in 15 different games while using an SMG.

This challenge may seem tricky but it’s incredibly easy to achieve, especially when playing on Nuketown or Hijacked.

Alternative to the OTs 9 loadout

Another gun that has a similar playstyle to the OTs 9 is the Bullfrog. While this Cold War SMG may deal less damage than its shiny new counterpart, it does have a much larger magazine.

This enables you to melt multiple foes without having to reload – an area the OTs 9 struggles with. The added damage range also enables you to remain competitive against a number of Cold War ARs. Consider taking a look at our Bullfrog loadout if you want to take a break from leveling up the OTs 9.