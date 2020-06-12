Best MP5 loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone

The MP5 rules SMGs in Modern Warfare and Warzone, but what are the best ways to run it in Verdansk? Here, we break down two of the strongest MP5 loadouts you can use.

The MP5 is undoubtedly the most popular SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but Warzone is a different environment completely. While not the out and out dominant weapon it is in multiplayer, it is still one of the most popular SMGs to use in Warzone, and for good reason.

Its high fire rate and impressive damage output make it a solid choice for any close to medium range engagement. While its recoil leaves a lot to be desired, it can be countered with some cleverly chosen attachments.

Best MP5 Loadouts for Warzone

This first loadout is for less confident players, who may struggle to control the gun's recoil more. It's also more geared towards mid-range gunfights, so feel free to take a sniper as your secondary because you should be able to hold your own at close to medium range.

Monolithic Integral Suppressor

G.I. Mini Reflex

FORGE TAC Ultralight

Merc Foregrip

45 Round Mags

The Monolithic Integral Suppressor is a key part of this MP5 set up, allowing players to augment their bullet velocity and keep themselves off enemy radars. While it won't aid your recoil, the Merc Foregrip is the best foregrip on offer to players, offering an unmatched buff to stability and recoil control.

The G.I. Mini Reflex can easily be swapped out for a different sight depending on your preference, but we've opted for it on the basis of its versatility.

45-round mags will enable you to stay in the action for longer, as the base MP5 only comes with 30-rounds in its magazines. In Warzone, particularly in squad-based modes, this is not a lot, as players have to combat enemies' armor as well as their health.

Finally, the FORGE Tac Ultralight increases your mobility while ADS, meaning you're a much harder target while shooting, as well as being able to move freely while in an engagement.

This second class is for more confident players, who are capable of controlling the gun's moderate recoil. We'd recommend taking an AR as a secondary for this class because this set up is less viable at longer ranges but stronger up close.

Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Stippled Grip Tape

FSS Close Quarters Stock

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

The Monolithic Integral Suppressor stays, for the same reasons as mentioned above. Players have quickly identified it as a key attachment for the MP5. 45 round mags also stay as, regardless of range, you'll probably speed through your magazine too quickly if you only have 30 shots.

The Merc Foregrip, however, makes way for the Commando, while the Stippled Grip Tape comes in for the G.I. Mini Reflex. Both these attachments will significantly speed up ADS time, ideal for close-range engagements.

This will be further augmented by the FSS Close Quarters Stock, meaning this MP5 will allow to snap-aim in lightning-quick fashion.

As previously mentioned, this MP5 loses its strength at mid-range, so you'll want to use a Grau or M4A1 in your back pocket. Up close, however, you'll be able to outgun any enemies who come your way.