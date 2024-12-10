Best Maelstrom loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Maelstrom is a fast-firing shotgun in Black Ops 6 that can quickly delete enemy players if you can control its vast recoil, which is pretty easy if you use an optimized loadout.

They might not be the most popular weapons, but Call of Duty has had a long history with full-auto shotguns. Dating way back to the iconic AA-12 in the original MW2, they’ve been divisive ever since, with the likes of the M1216, S-12, and MX Guardian all featuring in later games.

Now the Maelstrom is the latest full-auto shotgun to be added to the series, with this BO6 gun being particularly strong on small maps, especially if you use our recommended build.

Best BO6 Maelstrom loadout

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Modified Choke Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Laser: Tactical Laser

Tactical Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto

The Maelstrom is already a deadly, fast-firing weapon, but you can make it even stronger by equipping the Rapid Fire mod. This boosts fire rate by 5%, which may not sound like much, but this also increases DPS, making the shotgun’s TTK as fast as possible.

However, a downside to improved fire rate is that it adds recoil, which can be tricky to control. The best way to fix this is by using the Tactical Laser and aiming with Tac-Stance rather than having to ADS and deal with this gun’s extreme vertical kick. This makes hitting and keeping track of where targets are much easier, greatly improving consistency.

Speaking of consistency, the Modified Choke tightens the spread of each shot, making the Maelstrom more accurate. This should be combined with the Ranger Foregrip to further improve accuracy by reducing horizontal recoil. It also raises sprint speed, which is perfect for rushing around the map and closing the gap on the other team.

Last but not least, the CQB Grip is a must if you plan to use Omnimovement at all, as it reduces your dive to fire speed, slide to fire speed, and sprint to fire speed. These allow you to shoot faster after using any form of advanced movement, giving you the freedom to dive and slide into enemies.

Best Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Combat Specialty: Recon

Recon Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Combat Axe

Combat Axe Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Dexerto

The Maelstrom’s lack of range means Ninja is a great perk, as it silences your footsteps, making it possible to get up close and personal without being noticed. This pairs well with Tracker, another blue perk that reveals the footprints of nearby players, revealing their location and giving you the chance to silently hunt them down.

The third perk you’ll want to use is Cold-Blooded to provide immunity to AI scorestreaks like the Watchdog Helo and Sentry Turret. Not only does this help keep you alive, but it also gives you access to the Recon combat specialty, a powerful passive effect that alerts you whenever an enemy is aiming in your direction.

It’s also a good idea to use the Overkill wildcard with this gun, as its range limitations mean it is only effective in CQB. For your other primary weapon, we recommend pairing the Maelstrom with a well-rounded assault rifle like the Krig C or XM4 for situations where you need more range.

A Flashbang pairs nicely with this build, blinding enemies that you can then rush in and finish off with ease. Furthermore, shotguns like the Maelstrom are great for holding down objectives, but you’ll need a Trophy System to destroy incoming equipment and stay alive longer. Last but not least, a Combat Axe can be quickly thrown to take an adversary out without giving them a chance to fight back.

Maelstrom pros and cons

PROS CONS Incredible TTK up close Very low range Fast fire rate Tricky to use at times Can be incredibly fun in the right lobby Only viable on a few maps Good handling stats Mediocre mobility stats

The Maelstrom is a low-tier weapon that is only viable on a handful of maps. Outside of BO6’s smallest maps like Pit, Nuketown, and Stakeout, it’s very difficult to get value out of this gun. It just doesn’t have enough range to compete against SMGs or even other shotguns.

There’s no doubt that it can be fun to run around and spray to your heart’s content, but those looking to be seriously competitive will have a tough time. Why bother using this when the Marine SP has multiple times the effective range, and fast-firing SMGs like the Kompakt 92 are infinitely more versatile?

Unfortunately, the Maelstrom will mostly be used by players trying to get their mastery camos before discarding it entirely. It may serve a more clear role in Warzone, where its high burst damage makes more sense, but in multiplayer, you are better off using almost anything else unless you are playing on a tiny map.

How to unlock the Maelstrom in Black Ops 6

You can unlock the Maelstrom by completing the Merry Mayhem event, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any Maelstrom blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best Maelstrom alternatives

Dexerto

The ASG-89 is the most obvious alternative to the Maelstrom, as it is another fast-firing shotgun that is incredibly powerful up close. It has slightly more range but requires you to manually shoot each round rather than fire full-auto, so which you prefer is going to largely depend on personal preference.

For more Black Ops 6 content, check out our gun tier list that ranks all of the weapons in multiplayer from best to worst. We’ve also broken down the best controller settings and PC settings to make your gameplay feel as good as possible.