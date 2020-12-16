Best MAC 10 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Warzone’s massive Season 1 update has finally dropped and players from around the world have been busy using the game’s new Cold War guns. The MAC-10 is one SMG that has proved incredibly popular amongst the pros. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MAC-10 loadout.

While the MP5 has dominated the Warzone meta since the game launched, the MAC-10 aims to change this. This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. While the MP5 continues to be a popular pick, this iconic SMG’s days could soon be numbered.

Whether the MAC-10 will be as meta-defining as the MP5 remains to be seen, but early impressions suggest it’s definitely a strong contender for the top tier crown. After all, being able to melt your foes in close-quarter firefights is always going to be imperative for any Warzone player looking to claim a dominant win.

In order to help you get the most out of the MAC-10 in Warzone Season 1, we’ve made the following loadout below.

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.3” Extended

Laser: Steady Aim laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island offer plenty of opportunities for players to sneak up on their foes and deliver some speedy close-quarter kills. Not only does this loadout bolster the MAC-10’s accuracy, it also gives you the control needed to down multiple foes.

First up is the Agency Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and also diminishes vertical recoil. This muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to creep up on your targets before sending a hail of bullets their way.

The 5.3″ Extended barrel improves the MAC-10’s bullet velocity, which creates more opportunities to hit targets outside of close-quarter scenarios. While you’ll mainly want to use this SMG in more intimate areas of the map, the extra range can really help in those situations where you’re caught reloading your AR.

Just like most SMGs, the Steady Aim Laser is a must for those that want to deliver accurate hip fire. Not only will this give you the edge over any opponents that must ADS, it will also help keep you on the move. If you wish to aggressively rush your opponents or prefer the run and gun approach, then this attachment is a must.

Those of you who have used the MAC-10 will know just how much recoil this SMG can have, so we’ve utilized the Field Agent Foregrip to help control the vertical and horizontal recoil pattern.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 43 Rnd Mag. While it may not be the biggest clip option, it is the only one that doesn’t decrease the MAC-10’s ADS time. Of course, if you plan on hip firing everything, then you can always switch this out for the Salvo 53-Rnd Fast Mag.

So there you have it, one MAC-10 loadout that can even rival Warzone’s best MP5 builds. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.