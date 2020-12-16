Logo
Call of Duty

Best MAC 10 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:52

by James Busby
MAC-10 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Warzone’s massive Season 1 update has finally dropped and players from around the world have been busy using the game’s new Cold War guns. The MAC-10 is one SMG that has proved incredibly popular amongst the pros. Find out which attachments you should equip to make the strongest MAC-10 loadout.

While the MP5 has dominated the Warzone meta since the game launched, the MAC-10 aims to change this. This pint-sized SMG comes packed with a lightning-fast rate of fire, ludicrous hip-fire accuracy, and decent damage to boot. While the MP5 continues to be a popular pick, this iconic SMG’s days could soon be numbered.  

Whether the MAC-10 will be as meta-defining as the MP5 remains to be seen, but early impressions suggest it’s definitely a strong contender for the top tier crown. After all, being able to melt your foes in close-quarter firefights is always going to be imperative for any Warzone player looking to claim a dominant win. 

In order to help you get the most out of the MAC-10 in Warzone Season 1, we’ve made the following loadout below.

Best MAC-10 loadout for Warzone

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Laser: Steady Aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Both Verdansk and Rebirth Island offer plenty of opportunities for players to sneak up on their foes and deliver some speedy close-quarter kills. Not only does this loadout bolster the MAC-10’s accuracy, it also gives you the control needed to down multiple foes. 

First up is the Agency Suppressor. As the name suggests, this noise-reducing attachment keeps your shots concealed and also diminishes vertical recoil. This muzzle is a must for those of you who wish to creep up on your targets before sending a hail of bullets their way. 

The 5.3″ Extended barrel improves the MAC-10’s bullet velocity, which creates more opportunities to hit targets outside of close-quarter scenarios. While you’ll mainly want to use this SMG in more intimate areas of the map, the extra range can really help in those situations where you’re caught reloading your AR. 

MAC-10
Activision / Treyarch
Only time will tell whether the MAC-10 will dethrone the MP5.

Just like most SMGs, the Steady Aim Laser is a must for those that want to deliver accurate hip fire. Not only will this give you the edge over any opponents that must ADS, it will also help keep you on the move. If you wish to aggressively rush your opponents or prefer the run and gun approach, then this attachment is a must. 

Those of you who have used the MAC-10 will know just how much recoil this SMG can have, so we’ve utilized the Field Agent Foregrip to help control the vertical and horizontal recoil pattern.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 43 Rnd Mag. While it may not be the biggest clip option, it is the only one that doesn’t decrease the MAC-10’s ADS time. Of course, if you plan on hip firing everything, then you can always switch this out for the Salvo 53-Rnd Fast Mag. 

So there you have it, one MAC-10 loadout that can even rival Warzone’s best MP5 builds. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

New Black Ops Cold War patch has broken Pack-A-Punch in Zombies

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:31

by Lauren Bergin
Call of Duty BOCW Zombies
Treyarch Studios

Share

Call of Duty Zombies

The Pack-A-Punch is an essential tool to defeat the hordes of zombies that have become an essential part of every Black Ops game. However, the new patch in Cold War has broken the iconic weapon enhancer. 

Everyone knows that in order to get the real zombies experience, you need the famous Pack-A-Punch. The Element 115-infused machine offers players the chance to upgrade their weapons into perfect zombie slayers.

It’ll be essential that you know how to use the Pack-A-Punch to it’s maximum potential this Christmas season, as the new Jingle Hells mode will have players battling the undead on a snowy Die Maschine map. If you want to make it to Christmas, you’ll need the Pack-A-Punch.

However, with the most recent patch to the game there have been some serious issues regarding the weapon enhancer.

BOCW Pack-A-Punch
Treyarch Studios
Nestled deep underground, the Pack-A-Punch is key to any Zombies run.

New Cold War update breaks Pack-A-Punch

According to reddit user Filtiarne, the newest Cold War update is rendering the Pack-A-Punch completely useless in Zombies matches.

In Filtiarne’s post, they describe the machine as making “all the attachments drop onto the floor” when attempting to upgrade your weapon. They continue, stating that ‘all you can do is stand there and look at your attachments until they de-spawn and then crash out of the game once dogs spawn.’

The post has received hundreds of upvotes, with multiple responders complaining about the same weapons bug.

Latest patch has broken Zombies. from r/blackopscoldwar

Treyarch respond

Black Ops Cold War Jingle Hells Zombies
Treyarch
The Jingle Hells update has made Treyarch’s lives pretty hellish too.

A quick response from Treyarch Studios, the masterminds behind the Zombies experience, informed the playerbase that they are aware of the issues mentioned in the post.

Treyarch Community Manager Josh Torres, aka FoxhoundFPS, explained in the comments that “we’re aware of both of these issues and have released a fix for the plaguehound related crashing issues.”

Hopefully a fix will be found for this soon, as what’s the point in a Zombies run with no upgrades? All CoD fans want for Christmas is to pop heads and obliterate the undead; will they be able to?