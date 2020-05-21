Best M13 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare and Warzone give players masses of choice when it comes to attachments and weaponry, but what are your best options when it comes to the M13 Assault Rifle?

Despite Modern Warfare's somewhat mixed reception, the majority of players agree that the game's Gunsmith offers unrivalled customization when it comes to guns. Each weapon has an abundance of tiers to level up, with new attachments unlocked at each level.

This means that the days of Quickdraw, Grip and Stock are long gone, and players are offered hundreds of variations per weapon. To help you sift through all the options, we've put together a couple of M13 classes for Warzone and Modern Warfare. While you don't have to stick to them rigidly, they should provide decent starting points for you to explore your in-game options.

The M13 is not necessarily one of the very best guns in Modern Warfare. It's generally accepted that it's not as strong as the M4A1 or Grau 5.56, but it remains one of the more popular ARs in the game, thanks to its high fire rate and manageable recoil.

Best M13 Warzone Loadout

First up is our recommended loadout for Warzone. Because of the size and scope of the Verdansk map, this M13 loadout is more geared towards handling and recoil control.

To minimize recoil and maximize control, we've put the Tempus Marksman barrel on the M13. This massively reduces recoil and increases range, at the expense of ADS time and mobility. We've also gone for a Ranger Foregrip so you can lazer enemies at medium to long range. Simply put, ADS is not as important in Warzone because of the map size and relative rarity of engagements.

However, one of the strengths of the M13 is that it is more useable than a lot of ARs up close. The Skeleton Stock keeps ADS fairly speedy, as well as aiding movement speed while aiming. 60 round mags will help compensate for the faster fire rate of the M13, and enable you to stay in the action for longer.

Finally, the G.I. Mini Reflex is one that can be traded out before you begin. A host of pro players find it the most useable out of Modern Warfare's sights, but it can be swapped out depending on your own personal preference.

Best M13 Modern Warfare Loadout

This next class is for general use in Modern Warfare public matches. It is more geared towards the weapon's fast ADS time and fire rate, utilizing attachments to augment its close to medium range abilities.

The Tempus Mini has been added, minimizing ADS time at the expense of recoil control. The Skeleton Stock and G.I. Mini Reflex have been retained as a result of their versatility and viability in a host of scenarios.

We've swapped out the Ranger Foregrip for the Merc Foregrip, to compensate for the recoil control lost by the barrel change.

Finally, the Stippled Grip Tape aids the ADS time, meaning you can get your gun up promptly, even on Modern Warfare's smallest maps. This loadout is far more geared to more regular, closer-range engagements; the kind players get most commonly in public matches.

That rounds off our list of the best M13 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare!