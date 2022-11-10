Best Lockwood MK2 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Marksman Rifles are often underused in Modern Warfare 2, but the Lockwood MK2 is deadly with the right attachments. Here’s the best Lockwood MK2 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, Perks, and equipment.

If you are a fan of quick scoping but find MW2’s sniper offering’s too bulky, the Lockwood MK2 may be the perfect compromise. The versatile weapon can quickly dispatch enemies with its lightning-fast ADS speed and devastating power.

Marksman Rifles require skill and precision when wielding, but it is worth learning how to harness the classes’ potential. The Lockwood MK2 can one-shot kill enemies, making it a perfect weapon for going on high killstreaks.

If you want to run around at great speed with the ferocious MK2 Lockwood in Modern Warfare 2, then you need our best loadout for the weapon.

Best Lockwood MK2 MW2 loadout

Laser: ACCU-Shot 5MW Laser

ACCU-Shot 5MW Laser Barrel: 25″ Buffalo Barrel

25″ Buffalo Barrel Stock: Lockwood Bullseye Stock

Lockwood Bullseye Stock Comb: Lockwood Merciless

Lockwood Merciless Muzzle: FTAC Dreadnaught

The best Lockwood MK2 loadout starts off with the ACCU-Shot 5MW Laser as it increases aim down sight speed and aiming stability. Our main focus for this build was making the Lockwood MK2 as mobile and responsive as possible.

We suggest using the Lockwood Bullseye Stock to increase aim down sight speed while decreasing recoil control. The 25″ Buffalo Barrel improves the rifle’s damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and movement speed.

Following the same pattern as our other attachments, the Lockwood Merciless Comb increases sprint-to-fire speed and aim-down sight speed, while the FTAC Dreadnaught Muzzle boosts bullet velocity and recoil smoothness

Activision

Best Lockwood MK2 MW2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

Tracker allows you to see the footsteps of enemies, resulting in easy kills on unsuspecting players. Battle Hardened essentially nullifies the effects of any thrown equipment — including those positon-revealing Snapshot Grenades.

Fast Hands speeds up the reloading process, which is especially useful for a Marksman Rifle. As for the Ultimate Perk, Dead Silence enables you to maneuver around maps more easily, silencing your footsteps.

If you are struggling with campers in a room or holding down a “head glitch” position, the Drill Charge pierces through walls and deals with any issues. A Stim could save your life if you need a quick pick-me-up during a gunfight.

How to unlock the Lockwood MK2 in MW2

In order to get your hands on this powerful Marksman Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, you need to reach Military Rank level 28. Fortunately for you, the weapon does not need to be unlocked through the game’s Platform system.

Alternative to the Lockwood MK2 MW2 loadout

The SP-R 208 is an unconventional weapon, but if you are looking for an alternative to the Lockwood MK2, look no further. The deadly Marksman Rifle can one-shot enemies before they know what’s hit them.

Modern Warfare 2’s meta is still in the process of taking form, but the SP-R 208 is in contention of being the game’s best Marksman Rifle, and for good reason.

Now that you have the best Lockwood MK2 loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

