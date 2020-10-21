Best landing spots on Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map - Dexerto

Warzone is already into its sixth season though that map has remained relatively similar from the version we saw at launch. Whether you’re a veteran player or only just dropping in now, we’ve got you covered with an overview of the best landing spots in Verdansk.

Activision’s big step into the battle royale market has been a resounding success since it first launched. Warzone has attracted the attention of countless popular streamers and truly stood out in 2020 as one of the most popular free-to-play titles.

Every few months a new season has been rotated in to spice up the state of the game. From new weapons to fresh playlists and plenty more. While map changes have made waves over the past few major updates, with the Stadium opening up and subway stations appearing in Verdansk, much of the battlefield has remained intact.

With months of experience now behind us, we’ve put together a list of the most impactful landing spots in Warzone. These locations aim to have you kitted out with powerful early game loot, all while setting you up for late game success with tons of cash and vehicles. Here are the best places to drop in Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map

Call of Duty: Warzone best landing spots

Verdansk International Airport

Let’s start out with one of, if not the, biggest points of interest on the Warzone map – the airport, in Verdansk West.

This is a huge spread of land that provides the best of both worlds for players. There are great looting spots here, places to stash and camp it out, as well as some more popular areas where you may jump into a gunfight straight away.

There are also numerous other places to start out nearby, such as Airport Maintenance, Torsk Bloc, Atlas Superstore, Storage Town and more.

If there are a ton of people looking to land at Verdansk International Airport in-game, as it’s admittedly a popular landing spot, you always have the choice of starting at the structures close to the airport rather than going there directly.

Either those just mentioned, or head over to the bunkers or maybe even the air traffic control tower, where things might be slightly less packed. Just be prepared for early-game fights from all angles. It’s quite an open location so there could be enemies close or enemies well off in the distance trying to snipe you down.

Atlas Superstore

One of the more obvious inclusions, Superstore has long-been a popular landing spot in Warzone. It’s arguably the hottest drop in the game given just how much loot is available all around. Floating down to the rooftop often leads to an immediate scramble for early-game weapons.

It’s a bit of a risky play as you could end up at the Gulag right out of the gate, but if you’re able to clear the Superstore and sweep up all of the valuable loot, it’ll set the pace for your entire run. Clearing the aisles and picking up cash in the back offices will often leave you with more than enough to purchase what you need from a Buy Station. Get your team sorted with Loadouts early on and be ready to pop UAVs if you’re successful here.

Just keep in mind that it’s easily one of the most popular drop spots in the game. Expect it to be a hotly contested location every time around, regardless of where the circle may be on the map.

Arklov Peak Military Base

Whether you’re the type of player who wants short or long-distance battles, a good place to try out is the Arklov Peak Military Base. As fans will be aware already, this spot is an extension of the Arklov Peak map from Multiplayer.

Here, you will find that a number of players will also be dropping with you, as it’s a really popular destination, so watch your back. With it being on the side of a mountain, though, there’s the opportunity for some really good sniper play, and not just quick shotgun and submachine gun action.

As it sits by itself in the area it occupies, there isn’t really a lot going on nearby, meaning that your best tactic here would be to get boots on the ground, pick up loot and take on gunfights almost right off the bat. Getting out of the military base intact will definitely set you up well, but easier said than done.

Verdansk Stadium

Plenty of players dropped here throughout the early seasons, however, the Stadium has only improved since then. With the roof now blown off, plenty of levels to explore inside, and even a full car park underground, there’s so much to see and do here.

Your entire squad will be able to as much armor as you need, along with plenty of tools to help throughout the late game as well. The Stadium has its own secret keycards for you to collect at random. These open various doors that can contain extremely rare loot such as durable Gas Masks.

Like most major hotspots, there are plenty of ways to rotate around the map from here as well. There’s a helicopter inside that you can grab if you’re quick. On top of that, Season 6 also introduced the new subway system. There’s a station right outside the stadium so you can hop on board and cruise over to a completely different part of Verdansk in no time.

Verdansk Train Station

The Verdansk Train Station is the fifth and final point of interest we would encourage you to try out. Why? Well, because there’s a lot going on.

This location includes many larger buildings, meaning that there’s room for some really good in-building gunfights and, of course, what comes with that is a shed load of weapons and items on the ground as well.

In terms of what other features can be found here, let’s take a look.

With two buggies, ready for your escape, as well as three Buy Stations and a whole lot of money on the floor to pick up, the Train Station is worth a shot if you’re dropping into Call of Duty: Warzone. It’s not the most popular location, either, so you should have a fair chance of getting down on the ground, finding what you need, and being set up for the game ahead.

Honorable mentions for other landing spots that are worth trying out include the Superstore, Lumber, and Gorengard Lumber Yard, but the train station brings our list to its conclusion.

Obviously, never feel afraid to branch out from these popular spots. Most destinations are worth giving a go. Even something more obscure might work best for you, rather than the popular spots.

So, there you have it! Those are some of the best landing spots for the latest Season in Warzone. Expect to see things change quite drastically as we gear up for the release of Black Ops Cold War, however. Warzone is set to transition in a big way, so the map could be about to change forever.