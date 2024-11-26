Best Kompakt 92 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Kompakt 92 is a unique SMG that some Warzone players are bound to fall in love with, and this loadout makes the most of its undeniable strengths.

We’ve seen guns similar to the Kompakt 92 dominate Warzone in the past, with both the WSP Swarm and Fennec 45 being the top close-range options at one point of another. There’s an appeal to a close-range weapon with a phenomenal TTK and fast rate, something this BO6 gun certainly offers.

However, these weapons are also usually flawed and can be tricky to build because of this. To help figure out how to get the most out of this SMG, we’ve put together the best Kompakt 92 loadout possible, including attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best Kompakt 92 loadout

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magtazine: Extended Mag III

Extended Mag III Rear Grip: Commando Grip

The Kompakt 92 can be a real handful due to its sporadic recoil, so using both the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip is highly recommended. With these attachments equipped, it becomes reasonably easy to control, and you shouldn’t miss too many shots.

Another benefit of these attachments is that they make it possible to compete at medium range, which the Reinforced Barrel also helps with. Not only does this barrel boost effective range, but it improves bullet velocity, which is essential given how the Kompakt 92 otherwise struggles in this area.

Like most builds in Warzone, you’ll want to use the Extended Mag III to expand this gun’s magazine capacity up to an impressive 60 rounds. This SMG has an unbelievably fast fire rate of 1091 RPM, so running a larger magazine is a must to avoid having to constantly reload.

A downside to using an extended mag is that it lowers various handling stats, making the Kompakt feel more sluggish. To amend this, equip the Commando Grip, a meta attachment that improves both ADS and sprint to fire speed. These boosts keep the SMG feeling nice and mobile, allowing you to take advantage of its strengths as a dominant close-range weapon.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Perk 3: Resolute

Resolute Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Combat Axe

Combat Axe Tactical: Flashbang

If you are planning to use the Kompakt 92, that means you are going to want to use perks that benefit an aggressive playstyle. For this reason, Resolute is a fantastic pick, as it boosts your movement speed by 15% after taking damage. This can be used to move around the map faster and close the gap on other squads, taking advantage of the speed boost to avoid being downed.

Similarly, Bomb Squad also makes playing aggressive easier by reducing damage taken from enemy equipment like Spring Mines and Blast Traps. It also lets you spot and even hack equipment, which is useful for avoiding unnecessary fatalities. The final perk you’ll want to use is Scavenger, which will keep you well supplied on both ammo and armor plates.

Overkill is practically a must since the Kompakt 92 isn’t nearly versatile enough to be a primary weapon. Instead, you’ll want to use this wildcard and partner it with a suitable assault rifle or LMG, such as the GPR 91 or XMG.

Keeping with the theme of playing fast, a Combat Axe is the perfect lethal for quickly finishing off downed targets. This can be switched out for a Throwing Knife if you prefer, with both serving similar roles. Last but not least, a Flashbang can be used to blind enemies, allowing you to swoop in for easy kills.

Kompakt 92 pros and cons

PROS CONS Extraordinary close-range TTK Limited range Very fast fire rate High recoil Great mobility and handling Low bullet velocity Well-suited to Resurgence Not particularly versatile

The Kompakt 92 is a fairly powerful SMG that can be considered a genuine meta contender. While not a top-tier option by any means, its raw damage and impressive TTK up close make it a great option for Resurgence and for players who enjoy a fast-paced, aggressive playstyle.

It also has good handling and mobility stats, which further improve the Kompakt 92’s ability to dominate close-range gunfights. Simply put, if you can get within 12 meters or so of whoever you are shooting, this SMG will beat every other automatic gun in Warzone.

However, beyond that range, it can struggle and is outperformed by most other options. This lack of versatility makes it difficult to use, especially when you take into account the Kompakt’s high recoil and low bullet velocity.

How to unlock the Kompakt 92

You can unlock the Kompakt 92 by reaching Level 49, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any Kompakt 92 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best Kompakt 92 alternatives

If you are looking for an alternative to the Kompakt 92, consider using either the Jackal PDW or KSV. Both of these are powerful SMGs that excel up close but can still hold their own at medium range, as long as you have the skill necessary to handle their recoil.

For more ideas on what to use, check out the best Warzone loadouts that are currently dominating Call of Duty’s battle royale. We’ve also broken down the best SMGs to help you figure out which will work best for you.