Best Kilo Bolt-Action loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

The Kilo Bolt-Action is Call of Duty: Mobile’s newest weapon, but what is the best set-up and class for it? Well, there are a few tips and tricks to use off the bat.

With the start of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9, there’s a new map and weapon to master in the form of Shipment 1944 and the Kilo Bolt-Action.

The new weapon, which is just the Kar98K with a new name, is the first Marksman Rifle to make its way into CoD Mobile. It’s different from a traditional sniper given that it doesn’t have a huge barrel, scope, and isn’t all that lethal at long range.

If you want to get your hands on the new weapon type, you will have to hit level 21 in the free battle pass. Once you get there, you’ll need a strong loadout. So, we’ve got you covered on that front.

Best Kilo-Bolt Action setup in CoD Mobile

The majority of players who use the Kilo Bolt-Action, will want to get up close and personal with their enemies given that the weapon is deadly in the medium to short ranges.

If that’s your playstyle, you’re fine enough to not really tweak the weapon, but, it could do with a bit of a range increase otherwise. This will help you not get punished in close-quarters by something with a faster fire rate.

Therefore, you’ll need to look at attachments like an extended barrel and an optic to increase the range off the bat. After that, stopping power rounds might slow you do but they’re a help too.

Ammunition : OWC Stopping Power

Barrel : MIP Extended Light Barrel

Laser : OWC Laser – Tactical

Optic : 4x Tactical Scope

Perk: Long Shot

Kilo Bolt-Action Lazarus blueprint gameplay

Obviously, you’ll need to grind through games to get your hands on these attachments, but if you manage to grind your battle pass all the way to the end, you will get the Lazarus blueprint.

This, as CoD Mobile YouTuber Ferg shows, is pretty deadly in its current state. In fact, the YouTuber was even able to pick up a Nuke thanks to its increased power. Though, as noted, you will need to hit level 50 on the Premium Battle Pass.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sODDL-BWJA

Aside from giving your weapon a boost, you will need the perks to really create the best class possible. As usual, Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence are top-notch picks.

For the full customization experience, once you’ve got some games under your belt, you can use the new Gunsmith feature to make the Marksmen Rifle your own.