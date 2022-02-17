Best KG M40 CoD Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The KG M40 is a brand new weapon for CoD Vanguard Season 2, and it has all the makings of another top-tier Assualt Rifle. Here are the very best Attachments and Perks you should use in your multiplayer loadout.

Vanguard Season 2 dropped with a fresh Battle Pass stuffed full of goodies for players to unlock. The standouts, however, were the brand new Whitley LMG along with the KG M40 Assault Rifle.

The latter has players particularly excited, as it’s a new addition to the already competitive lineup of Assault Rifles in Vanguard. And thanks to its great accuracy and solid firepower, the KG M40 has the potential to become a new favorite in the community.

Here are all of the Attachments and Perks you need to make your KG M40 the cream of the crop.

Contents

Best KG M40 Vanguard loadout

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Krausnick 700mm 01V

Krausnick 700mm 01V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 12V

Krausnick 12V Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: .30-06 50 Round Drums

.30-06 50 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

By default, the KG M40 is extremely big and heavy, similar to an LMG, but this is almost impossible to totally fix with Attachments. With this in mind, our build is concentrating on boosting accuracy even more and making the weapon pack a heavier punch.

Both the F8 Stabilizer and Krausnick 700mm 01V significantly buff how precise the KG M40 is with its shots, curbing a lot of the recoil and bloom. This will be extremely useful, especially on some of Vanguard’s more open and expansive maps like Demyansk.

Optics-wise, we’ve kept things simple with the Slate Reflector, although you could easily swap this for whichever slight works for you.

Next, we opted for the Krausnick 12V Stock, further buffing accuracy and control, but at the expense of some ADS speed. Luckily, we can negate this by equipping the Mark VI Skeletal in the Underbarrel slot.

When it comes to Magazines, .30-06 50 Round Drums are the clear winner as they buff damage, range, and bullet velocity, making it a monster in mid-range encounters. We’ve loaded the mags with Lengenthed rounds, again to make your shots really travel when picking off enemies at the end of long corridors.

Landing those first few shots can be the difference between life and death in multiplayer, so the Stippled Grip’s initial accuracy boost is a must. This is complemented nicely by the Tight Grip Proficiency, making your gun more accurate the longer you squeeze the trigger.

Finally, Fully Loaded allows you to start with full ammo, so you don’t have to worry about running dry on your way to a big killstreak.

Best KG M40 Vanguard class

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Forward Intel

Forward Intel Perk 3: Lightweight

Lightweight Lethal Equipment: Sticky Bomb

Sticky Bomb Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Ghost is a vital Perk in Vanguard’s multiplayer, and there’s no reason to abandon it here. Whether you’re holding a lane or darting across the map, the ability to remain hidden from UAVs and get the drop on enemies is beyond useful.

If you’re not sure where to set up shop, the Forward Intel Perk will let you see where the opposing team is spawning, so you can plan accordingly. Then Lightweight will help tackle the KG M40’s bulky size by increasing movement speed.

When it comes to Equipment, the choice is largely down to what you prefer. But we think the Sticky Bomb is an effective and easy lethal to use, while the Stun Grenade can come in clutch when infiltrating a position held by the other team.

For the Field Upgrade, Dead Silence is perfect for sneaking up on unsuspecting players, rendering their Spy Planes and Field Mics temporarily useless.

How to unlock the KG M40 in Vanguard

If this loadout sounds like it’s up your street, all you have to do is reach Tier 15 of the Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass.

Luckily, this is one of the many free tiers, so there’s no need to put your hand in your pocket to unlock this new Assault Rifle.

Alternatives to KG M40 Vanguard loadout

If you want something similar to the KG M40, the BAR remains a solid Assault Rifle in Vanguard’s multiplayer. It boasts incredibly high damage and can be turned into a laser with the right combination of Attachments.

When you put the two together, the BAR is capable of dropping enemies with just a couple of well-placed shots. This more than makes up for its slower fire rate and establishes it as one of the most effective guns in the game.

If you’re looking for something more lightweight, then the STG44 is still the best bet. The classic AR has dominated this year’s CoD, and it shows no signs of being dethroned anytime soon.

For more helpful Call of Duty: Vanguard tips, check out our other guides below:

