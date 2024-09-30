Best Kastov LSW Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Kastov LSW was added in Warzone Season 6, introducing one of the most unique guns in the game. This one-of-a-kind LMG is deadly with a meta build, so here’s the best loadout to dominate Call of Duty’s battle royale.

Added alongside the DTIR 30-06, the Kastov LSW hasn’t had quite the same impact on the Warzone meta. Even so, this rendition of the real-world RPL-20 is a fascinating gun that you will want to try. Unlike most LMGs, it has a fast reload and is very accurate when used in Tac-Stance or when fired from the hip. This makes it a surprisingly aggressive gun, almost like a big SMG with a 100-round magazine.

Article continues after ad

However, these unique characteristics can make it tricky to figure out what attachments to use. To help you out, we’ve put together this optimized Kastov LSW loadout, including perks and equipment.

Best Warzone Kastov LSW loadout

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Stock: Spetsnaz S15 Stock

Spetsnaz S15 Stock Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Paracord Grip Rear Grip: Detector V1 Grip

Dexerto

The Kastov LSW has a lot of recoil, meaning it can be difficult to control even at medium range. Given this, stacking attachments that improve recoil control is a must to make it usable in Warzone, and the Spetsnaz S15 Stock is the best option for this.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That alone won’t be enough, so you’ll also want to use the Paracord Grip and Detector V1 Grip for a further 15% reduction in horizontal recoil and 20% to vertical recoil. With all three of three attachments equipped, the Kastov LSW is fairly accurate and capable of challenging other guns at long range.

However, it doesn’t hurt to add the Quartermaster Suppressor to make it as accurate as possible. This muzzle has become a staple of most Warzone builds, and this LMG is no exception. It boosts recoil control and suppresses outgoing fire, albeit at the cost of reduced handling stats like ADS speed and sprint to fire speed.

Article continues after ad

For the last attachment slot, the JAK Glassless Optic is a great option, with it being the best close to medium range sight in the game. It provides a clear reticle that’s easy to use and enhances firing aim stability, reducing the gun’s visual recoil.

Article continues after ad

Best Kastov LSW class: Perks and equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

A big area where this Kastov LSW loadout struggles is mobility, with it having a particularly slow sprint speed. Using Double Time helps mitigate this by doubling the duration of Tactical Sprint and reducing its refresh time, letting you get around the map faster.

Article continues after ad

You can also speed up its reload time by using Sleight of Hand. The base gun’s reload is actually fast for an LMG, but making it even quicker is still a good idea to make sure you are always ready for a potential gunfight. Similarly, Tempered lets you fully heal using just two armor plates rather than three, reducing how much time you waste healing.

For perk 4, High Alert is always a great choice, as it alerts you when enemies are aiming in your direction. This gives you a vital heads up to anticipate and evade incoming fire before it’s too late. This meta perk will save your life more often than not, which single-handedly makes it a must have on your class.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Smoke Grenade is another strong choice, with the tactical equipment providing impromptu cover in times of need. You can throw one to smokescreen an area, allowing you to safetly resurrect a teammate in the open or move to another position safely. Finally, a Molotov Cocktail can be used for area denial, which is especially useful when you are being chased and need to buy time to find an escape route.

Kastov LSW Pros and cons

PROS CONS Highly competitive TTK High recoil Fast reload Low mobility stats Good bullet velocity Sluggish handling Tac-Stance is very accurate Limited build variety

Unfortunately, the Kastov LSW is not a serious meta contender, with the unique LMG having too many flaws to compete with Warzone’s top options. While still a decent weapon in its own right, this gun falls short of superior LMGs like the Pulemyot 762 and TAQ Eradicator.

Article continues after ad

Its biggest problem is its high recoil, which makes it difficult to use at long range. This can be circumvented by using several attachments that improve recoil control, but doing so makes the Kastov LSW feel sluggish. Considering this is supposed to be a mobile LMG, that defeats the whole point of the gun. However, if you try and build it for mobility, the LSW becomes too inaccurate to be practical.

Article continues after ad

Despite its flaws, the Kastov LSW does have some unique selling points that make interesting. Most notably, it has great Tac-Stance accuracy, which can be fun to play around with. Likewise, it has an extremely fast reload speed given its huge 100-round magazine. This makes the gun’s theoretical damage output exceptional, even if landing those shots is easier said than done.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Kastov LSW

The Kastov LSW can be unlocked by completing Sector 9 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Reaching and finishing this sector requires at least 20 Battle Tokens, which can either be earned by playing or purchased with COD Points.

Warzone Kastov LSW alternatives

The TAQ Eradicator is the best alternative to the Kastov LSW. They are both fast-firing LMGs that have competitive TTKs and are more mobile than other guns in their class. However, it also has better recoil control, making it an all-around stronger option than the LSW.

Article continues after ad

For more meta loadouts, check out the best guns in Warzone, as well as the best assault rifles and best SMGs that are dominating right now. We’ve also broken down the best perks and the most popular guns to help you optimize your classes.