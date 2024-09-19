Best Kastov LSW MW3 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Kastov LSW was added in MW3 Season 6, introducing a powerful LMG that is extremely strong when used in Tac-Stance, especially with our recommended loadout.

Tactical Stance debuted in Modern Warfare 3, giving players another way to use their guns. Serving as a halfway point between hipfire and ADS, it provides various benefits, including increased mobility and better accuracy.

Some guns are clearly designed with Tac-Stance in mind, and the Kastov LSW is a great example of this. This gun excels when used in Tac-Stance, as it gets access to a wide range of attachments that make it very accurate. This transforms the LMG into a hypermobile weapon that can go head to head with the game’s best SMGs up close.

To take advantage of this, you’ll want to use the best Kastov LSW build, including attachments, perks, and equipment to make your loadout as effective as possible.

Best MW3 Kastov LSW loadout

Barrel: Bombast T54 Short Barrel

Bombast T54 Short Barrel Laser: Corvus PEQ Beam-5

Corvus PEQ Beam-5 Stock: Broadside Stock

Broadside Stock Underbarrel: Bracefire-HC Grip

Bracefire-HC Grip Rear Grip: State50 Grip

The Kastov LSW is most effective when used in Tactical Stance, as the Bracefire-HC Grip added alongside the LMG is an incredible attachment for this. It decreases Tac-Stance spread by 33% when equipped, allowing this gun to be incredibly accurate without having to ADS.

If that’s not enough, the Kastov LSW also gets access to the State50 Grip, a unique rear grip that further improves Tac-Stance spread by 25%. Incredibly, this powerful attachment has no cons at all, making it an obvious choice on this build.

Those wanting to make the Kastov LSW as accurate as possible in Tac-Stance should also use the Corvus PEQ Beam-5 and Bompast T54 Short Barrel. As an added bonus, these improve sprint to fire speed and every movement stat, giving this weapon mobility more comparable to a submachine gun than an LMG.

To truly capitalize on this gun’s impressive speed, use the Broadside Stock to boost sprint speed, movement speed, and sprint to fire speed. This comes with a slight penalty to recoil control, but this is hardly noticeable when using the Kastov LSW in Tac-Stance, as you always should be with this build.

Best Kastov LSW class: Perks and equipment

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear 1: Compression Plate

Compression Plate Gear 2: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Enhanced Vision Goggles

The Infantry Vest works well with the Kastov LSW, as it increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces its refresh time. This lets you run around as fast as possible, taking advantage of the LMG’s incredible mobility in Tac-Stance. Similarly, the Stalker Boots increase strafe speed, letting you move around the map even faster.

Next up, the Commando Gloves let you reload while sprinting and improve sprint to fire speed. These are both important on this LMG, as they directly enable Tac-Stance. If you find yourself struggling to spot enemies as you zoom around the map using these mobility perks, be sure to equip the Enhanced Vision Goggles to see them more easily.

In the first gear slot, Compression Plate acts like Quick Fix from past Call of Duty games, instantly regenerating your health after a kill or when playing the objective. This helps keep you alive during tense moments, which is made even easier by EOD Padding, another useful perk that reduces damage taken from enemy explosives.

For lethal, a Frag Grenade is a classic option that can be cooked to explode at just the right moment, leaving other players with no chance to escape. If they do somehow get away, a Stun Grenade can be used to stop them in their tracks.

Kastov LSW pros and cons

Pros Cons Very accurate in Tac-Stance High recoil High mobility Bad iron sights Fast fire rate Mediocre TTK Great damage range

The Kastov LSW is a fairly powerful weapon that ranks in the upper half of MW3’s meta. While not a top-tier gun per se, it offers enough to compete against those elite options and outperforms the majority of other LMGs.

What makes it so unique is its incredible accuracy in Tactical Stance, making it a fantastic weapon to run and gun with. In that regard, it’s very unusual for a light machine gun. The Kastov LSW has more in common with other SMGs than it does guns of its own class, so those that enjoy using the Static-HV and Superi 46 will enjoy this too.

However, the Kastov doesn’t have the fastest time to kill at 300 ms. For comparison, this is identical to the STG44, so if that gun’s damage feels good to you, then this LMG should be fine. Just don’t expect to be beating meta guns like the SVA 545 and JAK Backsaw too often.

How to unlock the Kastov LSW

You can unlock the Kastov LSW in MW3 by completing Sector 9 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens, which you can earn by playing or buy them to speed up the process at a premium.

MW3 Kastov LSW alternatives

For those wanting a more traditional LMG experience, the TAQ Eradicator is the best light machine gun in Modern Warfare 3. It deals a lot of damage, is easy to use, and outranges most other weapons in the game.

For more options, check out the best guns in MW3, as well as our recommended loadouts for the best assault rifles, Pulemyot 762, TAQ Evolvere, and DG-58 LSW.