Best Kar98k loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Thanks to a new buff, the Kar98k is enjoying more attention in Warzone and Modern Warfare. Here, we break down your best options for classes and loadouts when using the marksman rifle.

When it comes to snipers in Warzone, the Kar98k is some way down the pecking order. Both the HDR and AX-50 are significantly stronger, albeit slower. This makes them preferable in Warzone, and potentially less appealing in Modern Warfare.

But, it has grown to become more and more popular in Warzone, particularly off the back of its buff in Infinity Ward's recent weapon tuning update. Most notably, this update increased the Kar98k's damage range - a seriously important change when it comes to viability in Warzone.

Best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Custom 27.6"

Sniper Scope

Hollow Stock Mod

Stippled Grip Tape

The Singuard 27.6" barrel massively boosts the Kar98k's damage range, albeit at the expense of ADS time. This is then augmented further by the Monolithic Suppressor, which has quickly grown to become the must-have attachment in Warzone. It keeps you off enemy radars, while boosting range.

Next up is the sniper scope which, as you'd expect, aids long-distance accuracy. It slows ADS slightly, but you'll need a long distance scope of some kind in Verdansk. If you want to swap the sniper scope out for a thermal optic, then feel free.

The Hollow Stock Mod will aid your strafing while ADS, which can be very useful in a long-range sniper battle. Finally, the Stippled Grip Tape reduces ADS time, going some way to alleviate the penalties incurred by the scope and barrel. Even with those attachments, the Kar98k's zoom-in speed trumps the HDR or AX-50.

Best Kar98k loadout for Modern Warfare

Tac Laser

Singuard Custom 21.2"

Sniper Scope

FTAC Sport Comb

Stippled Grip Tape

First up, you'll notice that the barrel has been swapped out for the significantly shorter, lighter Singuard Custom 21.2", which boosts damage and aids recoil control, without the major handling penalties that come with the heavier barrels.

The Tac Laser aids hip fire and reduces ADS, improved further by the Stippled Grip Tape and FTAC Sport Comb. Being able to ADS as fast as possible is crucial in standard Modern Warfare, where engagements are more frequent and tend to be at close-ranges.

Finally, the sniper scope is optional. It slows ADS slightly but remains viable in almost all scenarios (maybe not Shipment) but can be swapped out as per your preference.

The Kar98k has slightly reduced one-hit areas compared to the HDR and AX-50, so you'll have to aim slightly higher, to the stomach or above. In Warzone, you'll want to aim for the head in almost every scenario, unless you know your opponent is weak.

That rounds off our best Kar98k classes to use in Warzone and Modern Warfare! Tweet us @DexertoIntel to let us know your setups. Whether it can depose the HDR and AX-50 as the dominant sniper rifle remains to be seen, but its viability in Warzone has never been higher.