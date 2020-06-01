Best HDR loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare and Warzone are two very different experiences, so you'll need different weapon attachments depending on which you're playing. Here, we break down your best options when using the HDR sniper rifle.

Any Call of Duty player will know that sniping can be a literal game winner in Warzone, provided you have the right equipment at your disposal. It generally comes down to the AX-50 and HDR, with the latter being more powerful albeit slightly slower.

Best HDR loadout for Warzone

First up is our recommended loadout for Warzone. Given the size of the Verdansk map, this class focuses on minimizing recoil and maximizing damage range, at the expense of handling and mobility.

Advertisement

First, you'll notice the Monolithic Suppressor. This has grown to be one of Warzone's most important attachments, keeping you off enemy radars while improving your damage range. The HDR's damage range is further augmented by the 26.9" HDR Pro Barrel, which also massively reduces recoil.

The FSS Nomad Stock significantly improves walking speed while ADS, meaning you are a far harder target, even when aiming at your enemies. The Tac Laser is one you can swap out if you really want, but it will go some way to improve the gun's ADS time and help you better centre.

Advertisement

Finally, Sleight of Hand enables you to reload far quicker, and get back into the action as soon as possible. You can go for an extended mag instead but, because the HDR's reload animation is pretty sluggish, we've gone for SOH.

Best HDR Loadout for Modern Warfare

Unlike our Warzone loadout, this Modern Warfare one is more geared to more regular, faster engagements. Because the HDR is naturally fairly slow, there's only so much use quick-scopers can get out of it in general multiplayer.

First off, you'll notice that there's no barrel. Unlike its sniping counterparts, the HDR has no barrel options that reduce ADS time - even the 17.0" Bull barrel adds to your zoom-in time. The compensator also adds to your ADS time, but in a small enough way to make it useable, while also reducing recoil.

Advertisement

Sleight of Hand and 7-round mags come into the mix to allow you to stay in the action for longer, given engagements tend to be more frequent in multiplayer than in Warzone.

Finally, the FTAC Stalker-Scout comes in for the FSS Nomad Stock, to further reduce ADS time. It's worth baring in mind that, even with the attachments to speed up your zoom-in speed, the HDR remains fairly slow. If you're set on quick-scoping, you'd be better off with the AX-50 or Kar98K.

Obviously you don't have to stick to these loadouts rigidly, but they should constitute solid starting points if you're not sure what attachments to run. Be sure to tweet us @DexertoIntel to let us know how you got on.