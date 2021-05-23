Best Hauer 77 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The Hauer 77 features in Black Ops Cold War, which means you can now get your hands on it in Call of Duty: Warzone too. Here’s how you should be using it, as well as our recommended perks, equipment and secondary weapon.

Shotguns in Warzone are not particularly widespread, with most players opting for submachine guns for close-range encounters. Using a shotgun requires a certain amount of common sense and tactical intelligence, ensuring you make yourself a difficult target whilst laying fire down.

That is even more important when using pump-action shotguns like the Hauer 77, which are at a natural disadvantage due to their slower rates of fire. While their damage output is slightly higher, armor in Warzone makes wielding a shotgun more challenging than in a typical CoD game.

Best Hauer 77 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Agency Choke Stock: Tactical Stock

Tactical Stock Barrel: 21.6″ Reinforced Heavy

21.6″ Reinforced Heavy Ammunition: STANAG 9 Rnd Tube

STANAG 9 Rnd Tube Rear Grip: Dropshot Wrap

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Secondary:

Kilo 141

Equipment:

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade (or Stun)

This loadout will see your ability to land heavy-hitting shotgun blows maximised, while also keeping you in the fight at longer ranges. The Kilo 141 is a low-recoil monster, perfect for medium-long ranges (ie any ranges where you won’t be using the Hauer 77).

The Agency Choke keeps discretion a major factor in this class, with the 21.6″ Reinforced Heavy barrel going some way to negate the damage drop off it causes. The 9 Round Tube and Dropshot Wrap will allow maximum damage output, breaking through enemies’ armor and hopefully dropping them.

The Smoke Grenade is also one we’ll seldom recommend but, when using a shotgun, it can be an ace-in-the-hole. Whether disguising an ambush or facilitating a retreat, smoke can be a shotgun user’s best friend. If you don’t want it, a stun can do a similar job.

As previously stated, any shotgun class requires tactical sense and intelligence. If you come up against a MAC-10 or MP5 user, even with a good Hauer setup and decent accuracy, you’ll be torn to shreds. You can check out some of the most popular other Hauer 77 builds at WZRanked.

Play sensibly, though, and this class will reward you.