Best guns & settings for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha

Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha is finally here. With a new CoD comes new weapons, attachments, time to kill, and settings. We’ve got you covered on everything to know for this Alpha.

The Vanguard Alpha is giving players a taste of what the game has to offer. For people that may have missed any information, this mode has different perks, guns, equipment, and more.

PlayStation players have access to Champion Hill this weekend, where you can drop in with a squad of two or three and fight to be the last team standing.

If you just downloaded the Alpha and need some tips on which guns are the best or what settings to use, content creators JGOD and Repullze had made it easy for you.

Best guns in CoD: Vanguard Alpha

There are four main weapons that people are using in Champion Hill. The STG44, MP-40, BAR, and M1942 are by far the best weapons available for players to use.

Content creator JGOD got some early access to the game, and has gone through and created a rough estimate of these four gun’s TTK. (A reminder that these are estimates, and may not account for armor or other factors.)

As shown in his chart, the MP-40 has the fastest TTK at 293. Although this weapon does not have the fastest rate of fire out of these four, it has low recoil and is easy to use.

Although the MP-40 has the fastest TTK, it still comes down to preference as the BAR is another weapon that does a lot of damage but has a lower rate of fire. You can test any of these weapons out in your games, or try something else like the snipers if that fits your playstyle more.

Best settings to use for CoD: Vanguard Alpha

If you still need some hello figuring out what settings to run, we’ve got you covered. Warzone streamer and content creator Repullze has released a video showing off the best settings for the Alpha.

(Topic starts at 11:41)

Below is a list of the settings that he is using while in Champion Hill.

Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

Off Target Aim Assist: On

On Target Aim Assist Mode: Default

Default ADS Aim Assist: On

On Airborne Mantle: Manual

Manual Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical sprint

Automatic Tactical sprint Sprint Cancel Reload: Off

Off Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

It is very important to make sure that you turn off Motion Blur. This setting is under the ‘Graphics’ tab and is on by default.

Once you’ve made all these changes, you should be ready to jump into Champion Hill and get the best gaming experience possible.