Best Grau 5.56 loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone - attachments & perks

Modern Warfare's Grau 5.56 has quickly become one of the premier assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone, so we've put together several classes that can help you get the most out of this powerful weapon.

Despite being released at the start of Season 2, the Grau didn't get much attention from the Modern Warfare player-base until the release of Warzone, which changed everything.

It didn't take long for players to realize that this post-launch gun possesses massive potential in the battle royale, and now, it's become so popular that it's threatening to unseat the all-powerful M4A1.

What separates this weapon from most of the others is its incredible accuracy and time-to-kill, both of which are imperative in Warzone. When equipped with the right attachments, it can turn you into a human turret.

Below, you can find several Grau classes we've assembled that we feel can really take the AR to another level, and let you dominate the battlegrounds of Verdansk in the meantime.

As always, personal preference plays a big role in these types of setups, so if you feel that a certain aspect of one or more of these classes is not to your liking, feel free to change it up for something you feel more comfortable with.

Grau 5.56 with Akimbo .357 Pistols

GRAU 5.56: Monolithic Suppressor, Tempus 26.4" Archangel, Tac Laser, Commando Foregrip, 60 Round Mags

.357: .357 Long, Tac Laser, Lightweight Trigger, Snake Shot, Akimbo

PERKS: E.O.D./Double Time, Ghost, Amped

EQUIPMENT: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

This class is about two things: accuracy and getting the best of both worlds. As the gun stats suggest, this Grau 5.56 build is all about maximizing accuracy, range, and control, and while the hit on mobility is considerable, you won't have to worry about that.

Why? Well, because you'll have the extremely overpowered Akimbo .375 Magnums in your back pocket to pull out for all close-range engagements. This means that you'll have "the best of both worlds" - a powerful AR to beam enemies with and unbeatable dual wield pistols to rock anyone who comes close.

It's important to mention for this class and all the other loadouts that having Amped is crucial because of how much it speeds up your weapon swap animation. You can run Ghost here since your second gun is a secondary, and the first perk can either be E.O.D. or Double Time, depending on your playstyle.

Grau 5.56 solo

GRAU 5.56: Monolithic Suppressor, FFS 20.8" Nexus, No Stock, Cronen Shark II, 60 Round Mags

M19: XRK L Super, 5mW Laser, Lightweight Trigger, 32 Round Mags, Granulated Grip Tape

PERKS: E.O.D./Double Time, Ghost, Amped

EQUIPMENT: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

If you don't have the Akimbo perk unlocked or want to run Ghost until you can get another primary weapon, then this loadout is for you. As you'll notice, this Grau build is much more balanced, offering a lot more mobility than the previous one while still having some boosts to accuracy, range, and control.

The idea behind this (other than to offer you more options) is that you might be stuck with the Grau for a while until you can get another gun to replace your M19, which means you could be forced into all kinds of gunfights. This version should be viable from close to relatively long-range, so it should serve you well until you get your hands on another loadout drop.

Once you are able to pick out another primary gun, just make sure that class has Ghost on too, that way you can use what's essentially an Overkill setup with Ghost.

Grau 5.56 with MP7 Overkill

GRAU 5.56: Monolithic Suppressor, FFS 20.8" Nexus, Ranger Foregrip, 60 Round Mags, Cronen Sniper Elite

MP7: Monolithic Suppressor, FSS Recon, No Stock, Commando Foregrip, 60 Round Mags

PERKS: E.O.D./Double Time, Overkill, Amped

EQUIPMENT: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

If you don't care so much about Ghost and want to rock a stacked setup right away, then this loadout will serve you perfectly. The Grau build is very similar to the first one above, at least in terms of stats, so feel free to use them interchangeably and see which one you end up preferring more.

The main difference lies in your other weapon; instead of dual wield magnums you'll have an MP7 at your disposal, one of the most powerful SMGs in Warzone. So, the premise of this class is pretty simple: use the Grau against medium-to-long-range enemies and then pull out the MP7 to finish the job.

Grau 5.56 with AX-50 Overkill

GRAU 5.56: FFS 20.8" Nexus, No Stock, Commando Foregrip, 60 Round Mags, XRK Void II

AX-50: Monolithic Suppressor, Singuard Arms Pro, Thermal Sniper Scope, Singuard Arms Marksman, 9 Round Mags

PERKS: Cold Blooded, Overkill, Amped

EQUIPMENT: C4, Heartbeat Sensor

This loadout flips the script a bit, as now the Grau will be the closer-range weapon complementing a sniper rifle. The AX-50 is undoubtedly a powerful tool in Warzone, ready to pick off enemies at huge distances, but it's pretty much useless at all other ranges.

That's where the Grau comes in; this build has turned the gun into an AR-SMG hybrid, allowing you to use it viably close-range, something which you can't really do with the more long-range builds offered above.

You'll notice a slight tweak to the perks for this one; we've decided to go with Cold Blooded instead of the E.O.D. or Double Time because we figure you'll be playing a lot more stationary with this setup, so the last thing you'd want is to be easy pickings for enemies using thermal sights.

There you have it, our best Grau 5.56 loadouts to use in Warzone right now. If you have any other classes that have been getting you great results, make sure to tweet them @DexertoINTEL, we'd love to see what you're rocking!