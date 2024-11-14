Best GPR 91 loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

The GPR 91 is the weakest AR in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, but in Warzone Season 1, this weapon has all the makings of a top meta contender. We ranked the GPR 91 as the worst AR in BO6 because its 336-millisecond time-to-kill falls well behind all six other options.

It’s a much different story in Warzone. Since the GPR 91 boasts excellent handling, mobility, and accuracy, this translates perfectly to the battle royale format. Most gunfights in multiplayer only extend out to around 30 meters.

But when you are playing a match on Urzikstan or Area 99, you want a mobile and reliable weapon from further distances. This AR checks every box and should be one of your go-to choices in Season 1.

Best GPR 91 loadout attachments

Optic: Willis 3x

Willis 3x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Grip

: Vertical Grip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Although the GPR 91 is reasonably accurate, our loadout ensures you will miss fewer shots in medium—to long-range engagements. The Compensator improves vertical recoil, while the Vertical Grip helps reduce horizontal recoil.

Next, choosing an optic comes down to personal preference, but the Willis 3x provides the cleanest sight line without being too scoped in or out. Some players would probably rather have a red dot on the optic, but surprisingly, the black lines work very well.

Meanwhile, having as much ammunition as possible is always valuable, so the Extended Mag II gives you 60 rounds to work with before reloading.

To round out our loadout, the Reinforced Barrel is a must-have attachment for any long-range meta loadout because it boosts bullet velocity and damage range.

Best GPR 91 Perks & Equipment

Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard : Overkill

: Overkill Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical: Stim Shot

Warzone uses a different Perk system than BO6, and there is no Perk Greed, meaning using four Perks is impossible. Dexterity is the best Perk 1 because it reduces weapon motion while sliding, diving, and jumping and reduces fall damage.

The other options are too niche and situational to warrant using over Dexterity. Choosing Perk 2 was also easy, as Quick Fix triggers health regeneration after inserting a plate or getting an elimination. Additionally, you can hip-fire your weapon while equipping a plate, which will save you on more than one occasion.

We could also see Sprinter as a popular choice because it allows you to tactical-sprint indefinitely. Yet, this is deceiving because you can tactical-sprint indefinitely with the dedicated melee weapon instead without wasting a Perk.

Perk 3, on the other hand, was a difficult choice. You could make a case that Ghost, Gung-Ho, Birdseye, and Alertness are all the obvious selections, but we decided to go with Tempered since it allows you to achieve full armor with two plates instead of three.

Frag Grenades are always reliable lethal equipment as they can finish off an injured or downed enemy or flush them out from behind cover. Smoke grenades are usually our choice, but Stim Shots are excellent in Warzone Season 1 because they heal and refresh your tactical sprint.

GPR 91 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast TTK Less powerful than AK-74 and XM4 Impressive handling and mobility Needs an extended magazine to be viable Low recoil with attachments –

Since the Season 1 update went live, the GPR 91 is widely regarded as the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone. The Krig C, AK-74, and XM4 are more powerful, but you won’t find an AR with better mobility, handling, and overall accuracy than the GPR 91 offers.

And despite hitting slightly less hard, the GPR 91 boasts an impressive 756-millisecond TTK speed up to 52 meters.

How to unlock GPR 91 in Warzone

The GPR is unlocked by reaching Level 28 in Black Ops 6. That might sound hard on paper, but this can be done in either BR, multiplayer, or Zombies, so you should have very little trouble getting hold of the AR.

Best alternatives

If the GPR 91 isn’t quite what you are looking for, the AK-74 and XM4 are both high-powered ARs that go toe-to-toe with any meta long-range option currently available.

For more on Warzone, take a look at how the Season 1 update has affected your level, as well as everything included in the first Battle Pass.