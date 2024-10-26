Best GPR 91 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The GPR 91 Assault Rifle is a relatively early unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and looks like a good option to get into the meta in the early weeks. For that reason, you’ll want to make sure you build your loadout specifically to enhance its assets and nullify its drawbacks.

The GPR 91 has great handling and a solid rate of fire compared to other ARs in Black Ops 6, offsetting the slightly reduced damage compared to the likes of the XM4 and the AK-74, making it able to compete alongside them.

Many pros are even using the GPR 91, so that could show that it will belong in the BO6 meta long-term.

That said, you need to build the gun and the overall class right to get the most out of it. Here’s what you need to do.

Best GPR 91 loadout

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Activision The GPR is seriously understated with a full slate of attachments.

First of all, the Kepler Microflex is a solid scope that feels natural to look through and doesn’t take up too much of the screen, meaning you can easily see opponents from a distance.

While the gun handles pretty well, you can make it shoot like a laser with certain attachments. Firstly, the Ported Compensator improves both the first shot and vertical recoil control, while the Vertical Foregrip greatly improves horizontal recoil control. Then, the Recoil Springs fire mod improves both horizontal and vertical, giving the gun the tightest bullet spread possible.

The Reinforced Barrel is the best pick to improve the gun’s damage range and bullet velocity, making it easier to pick off opponents at a distance. Combine that with the above recoil-focused attachments and your GPR will hardly move at all.

The GPR has a pretty poor base magazine size at just 25, but the Extended Mag I almost doubles that up to 45, which is hugely beneficial for any assault rifle, especially one that shoots as fast as the GPR.

Finally, you want to improve the gun’s speed. The Quickdraw Grip will help you ADS far quicker and give you that edge in gunfights, while the Balanced Stock improves your aim walking movement, regular movement, hipfire movement, and strafing movement speeds. If you’re looking for an all-rounder speed attachment on your assault rifle, this is it.

Best GPR class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Speciality, etc

Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Base Perk 1 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Base Perk 2 : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Base Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical Equipment: Concussion Grenade

Activision

A Call of Duty weapon can be taken from good to great with the right class around it, so here’s why we have picked these perks and equipment.

For Perk 1, Scavenger is the best pick for the GPR. Because of the impressive rate of fire you definitely will run out of ammunition if you go on any kind of killstreak, and you want to negate that. While the Assault Pack field upgrade is an option, Scavenger can be more reliable which means you don’t have to wait for the Field Upgrade to load.

Perks 2 and 3 focus on speed and being reactive, though. For Perk 2, Fast Hands will allow you to switch to your secondary weapon much quicker, especially helpful if you run out of ammo or get caught in a short-range gunfight where a pistol might excel.

Perk 3 was harder to pinpoint, perhaps because there are several viable options here, but we go with Double Time to increase Tactical Sprint duration, meaning you can traverse the map much quicker. For this particular weapon, Double Time is more helpful than other solid options, such as Quartermaster for equipment recharges, or Guardian, for faster healing while playing the objective.

As for the rest of the class, the Gunfighter Wildcard is necessary to get 8 attachments on your weapon, and this is more beneficial for the GPR than the other options. The Semtex and Concussion Grenades are also fairly standard picks that will be popular across all loadouts.

Finally, we’ve gone for the Trophy System field upgrade, due largely to the strength of grenades in this game. Throw down one of these and you’ll find capturing objectives far easier.

Weapon Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Great rate of fire Lower damage output than other ARs Really easy to control Small magazine size Unlocks earlier than other ARs

As mentioned, we’ve seen some pro players using the GPR in tournaments, which suggests we could see it enter the meta on a long-term basis, similar to what has happened in prior CoD titles.

According to WZStats, the gun currently has just a 2% pick rate, 6th out of the 7 assault rifles, though a large part of that may be because it unlocks after guns that players are busy leveling up.

How to unlock it

The GPR is unlocked by reaching Level 28 in Black Ops 6.

This should only take a few hours of gameplay and means you can just focus on getting those early unlocks leveled up and get your Gold camos.

Best GPR alternative

If you’re looking for something different from the GPR, the XM4 is the first AR you unlock and might just be the best, too.

However, the AMES 85 can pack a serious punch, while the Model L is starting to see more usage as players begin using it, because it shines at medium to longer ranges. However, feel free to check out our list of best ARs in Black Ops 6 to see how we rank them all.