Best GPMG-7 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The GPMG-7 is a fast-firing LMG in Warzone that deals a lot of damage but can be a handful to control, but this loadout makes this much easier to manage and turns the machine gun into a real problem for opposing squads.

Call of Duty’s battle royale has featured LMGs since the very start, so players are always interested in figuring out what machine guns are the best to use. While there are several great options available right now, the GPMG-7 stands out thanks to its impressive damage and unrivaled rate of fire.

However, this comes at the cost of recoil control, with the GPMG-7 being incredibly difficult to keep on target. That is unless you use this loadout, which drastically reduces recoil while also improving several other key stats like handling, mobility, and range.

Best GPMG-7 loadout

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Jason Armory 2X Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag IV

Extended Mag IV Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Dexerto

The GPMG-7’s high rate of fire means running eight attachments with the Gunfighter wildcard is a requirement to make this LMG controllable. Having this many attachment slots allows you to use the Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs, which combine to improve recoil control by over 30%.

Since this is a machine gun, it excels in medium to long-range gunfights. You can make it even more effective at longer distances by equipping the Reinforced Barrel, boosting both damage range and bullet velocity. Likewise, using a meta optic like the Jason Armory 2x makes tracking enemy players much easier, especially given how much of a handful the GPMG-7 can be.

The GPMG-7’s default 50 round magazine feels tiny due to its fire rate. To fix this, equip the Extended Mag IV, a humongous extended mag that carries a whopping 175 rounds. With this, you’ll be able to down entire squads without having to reload. Just be aware that your reload time is reduced to over 9 seconds, so you need to reload before engaging or run the risk of getting caught in the act.

Another downside to running such a large magazine is that it lowers various mobility and handling stats. Thankfully, using both the Commando Grip and Light Stock mitigates this issue entirely by improving ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint to fire time.

Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Lethal: Blast Trap

Blast Trap Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

As already mentioned, the Gunfighter wildcard is essential with the GPMG-7, as you need all eight attachment slots to make this LMG practical to use. Otherwise, you’l have to contend with its immense recoil, which isn’t worthwhile given that several other ARs and LMGs are much easier to control.

The Scavenger perk is a natural fit on the GPMG-7, with its fast fire rate meaning you’ll be spitting out rounds very quickly. Being able to resupply ammo with this perk fixes this problem, letting you fire away without having to stress about buying a Munitions Box or tracking down a nearby ammo crate.

Speaking of keeping well stocked, Quartermaster refreshes your equipment every 50 seconds, allowing you to throw as many Blast Traps and Smoke Grenades as you need. This is especially useful for the latter, with Smoke Grenades being a powerful tool to block sightlines, revive teammates in the open, and move from building to building without getting downed.

Finally, Gung-ho is incredibly important with this LMG, as its reload speed is brutally slow. Being able to sprint while reloading means you can at least reposition and avoid standing around for several seconds. This can be especially clutch when under pressure from another squad or when attempting to outrun the zone.

GPMG-7 pros and cons

PROS CONS Highly competitive TTK Hard to control recoil Very fast fire rate Requires Gunfighter to be viable Huge magazine capacity Slow handling and mobility Great for those who prefer a slower playstyle Not versatile in the slightest

The GPMG-7 is a meta contender that has a lot to offer, as long as you can keep it under control. Most notably, this LMG has a highly competitive time to kill and a fast rate of fire, which make it very strong if you hit shots.

However, landing those shots is the big problem, with the GPMG-7 having some of the highest recoil of any gun in Warzone. This makes it hard to control over long distances and even a pain to use at medium range if you’re up against someone who knows how to use Omnimovement properly.

Stacking attachments with Gunfighter mitigates this somewhat, but the truth is that this gun will never reliably beat other options like the XM4, XMG, or GPR 91. They are just so much more accurate that it’s hard to justify picking the GPMG-7 over them. Even so, there are much worse guns out there, with this LMG’s impressive damage profile ensuring that it is at least competitive.

How to unlock the GPMG-7

You can unlock the GPMG-7 by reaching Level 52, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any GPMG-7 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best GPMG-7 alternatives

Dexerto

If you enjoy using fast-firing weapons, the KSV is a great option to dominate close-range gunfights. However, if you’re more interested in using a proper machine gun, look no further than the PU-21, which is perfect for gunning down other squads at just about any range.

For more meta builds like this, check out the best Warzone loadouts that are dominating the meta. You can also find out what the most popular guns are to better gauge an idea of what weapons are being used the most right now.