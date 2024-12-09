Best Goblin Mk2 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

With our loadout, the Goblin Mk2 has one of the easiest-to-control recoil patterns in Warzone, shreds through enemies, and has impressive mobility.

Including every gun from MW2, MW3, and Black Ops 6, Warzone features over 30 assault rifles. From the XM4 to the AK-74, and others, there are plenty of excellent options for mid and long-range gunfights.

On paper, the Goblin Mk2 has the fastest time-to-kill speed for all long-range meta weapons, but that comes with a catch that holds the AR back from being a true contender. Despite that shortcoming, the AR shines with the best attachments.

Best Warzone Goblin Mk2 loadout

Activision/Dexerto

Optic: Jason Armory 2x

Jason Armory 2x Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: 7.62 Nato Overpressured

The Goblin Mk2 can’t compete against other top weapons without being fully outfitted with attachments. We recommend using the Gunfighter Wild Card, which prevents you from being able to use a primary weapon as your secondary, but the tradeoff of having eight attachments instead of five is worth it.

This combination of attachments addresses the weapon’s issues and elevates the AR to another tier. To start, get the Compensator and Vertical Foregrip to reduce vertical and horizontal recoil.

Optics come down to personal preference, but we found that the Jason Armory 2x provides the perfect balance between being too scoped in or out. It takes some adjusting to get used to the lack of red dot on this scope, but it’s worth the change.

Meanwhile, the Quickdraw Grip will improve aim down sight and sprint-to-fire speeds, and the Balanced Stock addresses every important mobility area.

Every AR loadout should use the Reinforced Barrel for better damage range and bullet velocity, and the same applies to the Extended Mag I because you need more ammunition to deal with more than one enemy at once.

Best Perks and equipment items for Goblin Mk2

Activision/Dexerto

Initially, I thought Dexterity, Quick Fix, and Tempered was the best Perk combination, but JGOD made me rethink everything after he tested every Perk and proved that they either underperformed or didn’t work as intended.

So instead, Scavenger, Tracker, and Alertness emerged as my new go-to choices. Scavenger is great because all of your weapons start with max ammo, and enemies drop ammo, one of each of your Tactical and Lethal equipment items, one plate, and extra cash.

Meanwhile, Tracker will save you on more than one occasion. It’s easy to lose track of an enemy in the heat of a gunfight, but this ability reveals their footprints and even shows different colors for how recent they are.

Perk 3 has several different compelling options, but ultimately Alertness boasts the most benefits. If you are within 30 meters of any enemy that doesn’t have Cold Blooded equipped, you will see a message on your screen saying “Enemy Nearby.”

On top of that, you will get an on-screen indicator when an enemy is looking at you from any direction under 200 meters away, making this the best Perk 3 option.

Lastly, you can never go wrong with the Frag and Smoke grenade option, as Frag grenades can flush an enemy out from behind cover or finish them while they are on low health. As for Smoke grenades they are perfect for providing cover while you rotate or flee a gunfight.

Goblin Mk2 pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent TTK Held back by semi-automatic fire rate Reliable recoil pattern Needs eight attachments to be viable Dominates mid-range engagements Small magazine size

According to WZ Ranked, the Goblin Mk2 is only the 35th most popular weapon, putting it well below other options. You would think the weapon would be higher since its 585 millisecond TTK speed leads all ARs in Warzone. However, that number only refers to theoretical TTK.

Semi-automatic weapons like the Goblin Mk2 take down enemies as fast as you can press. So, even though 585 ms is the best time, that speed will be much different for other players with slower trigger fingers.

In reality, the TTK will be more in line with other ARs for most players, and in that case, fully automatic guns are easier to use and have more benefits.

How to unlock Goblin Mk2 in Warzone

The Goblin MK2 is unlocked by reaching level 46, meaning you will have to put in some work before getting the weapon if you are a Warzone-only player.

Warzone Goblin Mk2 alternatives

Even the most skilled Warzone players will have problems with the Goblin Mk2’s semi-automatic fire rate. In addition, it takes eight attachments to make this AR truly shine, meaning you can’t carry an SMG as a secondary weapon. It’s a viable gun, but it has problems.

So, if you want something different, we recommend using the laser-accurate GPR 91 or all-around XM4.