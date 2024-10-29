Best Goblin MK2 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Goblin MK2 fails to perform to the standard of other Black Ops 6 weapons but can still shred through enemies with the right attachments.

Semi-automatic rifles have historically been hit-or-miss in Call of Duty. Black Ops 2’s FAL OSW, CoD 4’s G3, and MW3’s MK14 hit like a truck and consistently took down enemies in around two shots. However, it’s been a few years since we have seen a weapon reach those heights.

On paper, the Goblin MK2 follows those iconic ARs‘ footsteps in Black Ops 6. According to TrueGameData, the Goblin Mk2 is the game’s best semi-auto weapon, delivering a devastating time-to-kill of 233 milliseconds.

That TTK can only be achieved with the right loadout.

Best Black Ops 6 Goblin MK2 loadout

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Magazine: Extended Mag I

Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Stock: Balanced Stock

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Since the Goblin MK2 needs some help to compete with the game’s top meta ARs, we recommend using the Gunfighter Wild Card so you can equip eight attachments instead of five.

Iron sights are okay on some weapons, but the Kepler Microflex is necessary for the Goblin MK2, as it provides a much cleaner sightline.

Every shot matters with a semi-automatic weapon because fully automatic weapons have more margin for error. With that in mind, all Goblin MK2 loadouts should focus on improving vertical and horizontal recoil.

The Compensator and Vertical Foregrip accomplish that task by significantly improving recoil across the board.

To improve the slower AR’s mobility, Quickdraw Grip and Balanced Stock get the MK2 more alligned with other ARs.

Every Goblin MK2 loadout should have Gain Twist Barrel and Rapid Fire equipped because they improve bullet velocity and fire rate. Without Rapid Fire, the AR won’t reach the 233 milliseconds time-to-kill that makes it so valuable.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for Goblin MK2 loadout

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Perk 1: Ninja

Perk 2: Tracker

Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Specialty: Recon

Lethal: Frag

Tactical: Flashbang

Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

Treyarch drastically improved footstep audio, making locating enemies much more manageable. With that in mind, Ninja reduces footstep noise.

Since BO6 maps are smaller or more chaotic, Tracker is an excellent Perk as it reveals enemy footprints so you have a better understanding of your surroundings.

Cold Blooded is no longer as helpful as it used to be because the Perk no longer hides your name tag from enemies, but it still makes you undetectable to AI targeting and thermal sights, and player-controlled Scorestreaks won’t highlight you.

The real benefit of using Cold Blooded as our third Perk for this loadout is three blue Perks unlocks Recon. This is the best Combat Speciality because it reveals enemies through walls for a brief period after spawning, and is extremely overpowered.

Goblin MK2 pros and cons

Pros Cons Excellent TTK Held back by semi-automatic fire rate Rapid Fire transforms it into solid weapon Needs eight attachments to be viable Dominates mid-range engagements Small magazine size

Despite boasting a phenomenal 233 milliseconds TTK speed, that stat is deceiving. That’s because Goblin MK2 is semi-automatic, and every player has different trigger speeds, depending on how fast they can spam the shooting button.

So, in reality, the TTK speed will be slower than that 233 MS, making it worse than most ARs in BO6. We don’t expect this weapon to be good without a buff.

How to unlock Goblin MK2 in Black Ops 6

The Goblin MK2 is unlocked by reaching level 46, meaning you will have to put in some work before getting the weapon. Double XP tokens didn’t carry over from Modern Warfare 3, making it even harder to reach this mark.

Black Ops 6 Goblin MK2 alternatives

If the Goblin MK2 isn’t quite what you are looking for from an AR, the XM4 is a jack-of-all-trades weapon that does a little bit of everything well. But if you want more firepower, the AK-74 packs a walloping punch if you can learn its recoil pattern.