Best FR.56 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The FR.56, aka the Famas, is no stranger to the hectic battlefields of Modern Warfare and while it may not be the assault rifle, it can still get the job done when equipped with the right attachments. Here, we break down two of the strongest FR.56 loadouts that you can use in both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

While fans of Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops will be all too familiar with this assault rifle, the latest iteration of this iconic gun may leave a number of you disappointed. In fact, the burst fire nature of the FR.56 can make it a little hard to recommend, particularly since it gets outclassed in nearly every engagement against its semi-automatic cousins.

Advertisement

However, with the correct setup, the FR.56 does have the potential to do rather well. In order to help you get to grips with this underused assault rifle, we’ve put together two loadouts you can equip in Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer and Warzone modes.

Best FR.56 loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

FR 24.4” Sniper

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Commando Foregrip

50 Round Mags

The burst fire nature of the FR.56 can leave you high and dry in close quarters combat, so it’s often best to make some distance between you and your enemies. As a result, this loadout is tailored around mid-range engagements. Not only does the Monolithic Suppressor keep you from popping up on the minimap when firing, it also adds to your effective damage range.

Advertisement

Read more: Best FAL loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

As the name suggests, the FR 24.4” Sniper barrel is perfect for those long-distance firefights as it speeds up the bullet travel time, something which makes hitting mobile targets much more manageable. We’ve also attached the Corp Combat Holo Sight to help give the FR.56 a little extra boost in the accuracy department.

Rounding things off at the bottom, are the Commando Foregrip and 50 Round Mags. The Commando Foregrip is a staple for most guns due its recoil stabilization, while the 50 Round Mags give you enough ammo to burst through even the most well-armored squads. You could switch in the 60 Round Mags here, but we personally don’t like the reduction in control and mobility.

Best FR.56 loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Muzzle Compensator

FR 24.4” Sniper

Commando Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

Sleight of Hand

Unlike our ranged build above, this loadout is focused on giving the FR.56 the speed it needs to be competitive in close-range firefights. While it will never truly be able to compete with the likes of the ever-popular Fennec or MP5 SMGs, it will at least have a fighting chance.

Advertisement

Read more: Best Oden loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Both the Muzzle Compensator and FR 24.4” Sniper barrel help with recoil control and provide a significant boost to bullet velocity. While not needed on Modern Warfare’s smaller maps, the extra damage range is great for when you need to hold an angle or defend an objective from advancing enemies.

Meanwhile, the Commando Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape keep your shots precise and your movements fast, making them essential for those of you who enjoy the run and gun playstyle.

Lastly, the Sleight of Hand perk reduces your chances of being caught in any lengthy reloading animations. While you could switch this out for the 50 Round Mags, the FR 56’s standard clip size is more than enough to down multiple targets in Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer.

Advertisement

The FR.56 may not be as strong as its predecessors, but it’s still capable of dishing out a lot of damage when equipped with the right attachments.

Make sure you check out all our other weapon loadout guides to ensure you're kitting them out with the very best attachments.