Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4 & Xbox One - Dexerto

 Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4 & Xbox One
Call of Duty

Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4 & Xbox One

Published: 8/Oct/2020 20:18

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Beta players on consoles can finally change their field of view settings thanks to a welcome addition by Treyarch. Here’s everything you need to know about the new options, including what the best setting is.

Field of view options for consoles is something that fans have been asking for for a long time. Whenever a new CoD game releases, there’s always a section of PlayStation and Xbox players wondering why the option hasn’t been made available for them. It’s equally frustrating considering that the PC version of every iteration has had the options available on day one.

This is all changing with Black Ops Cold War, however, as Treyarch has confirmed that players on consoles will finally be able to adjust their field of view. For people unfamiliar with the options, this might be a bit confusing. Taking advantage of these settings, however, might end up helping your game.

What is field of view?

At its most basic form, field of view is how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

While some people might immediately say that a high field of view is automatically better, it’s important to note that the higher the field of view, the more distorted your screen will look and the smaller objects will look at a distance.

Generally speaking, you’ll want to balance you’re field of view with what your comfortable looking at.

How do I adjust my FOV settings?

In the beta, finding the FOV slider is relatively simple but in case you don’t know, here’s a quick and simple guide to figure it out.

  1. In your Black Ops Cold War Beta application, press the buttons for “Settings”
  2. Tab over to the “Graphics” options
  3. Scroll down until you see “Field of View”
  4. Adjust the slider from left to right to set to your desired setting.
Activision
The Field of View can be can be adjusted in the game settings.

What’s the ideal field of view setting?

If you’ve never played with a modified field of view before, it might be best to take things slow. Working your way up will allow you to adjust to the higher FOV so that you’re not thrown into the deep in, so to speak.

In order to have a high FOV, while making sure that you can still see enemies, it’s recommended to keep your adjusted setting at 100. While you can certainly push it all the way up to 120, the former will allow you to experience the changes without it being too difficult to see things at a distance.

Call of Duty

Modern Warfare & Warzone update nerfs AS VAL & SP-R: Patch notes

Published: 8/Oct/2020 17:13 Updated: 8/Oct/2020 18:26

by Theo Salaun
as val spr nerfs call of duty season 6 patch
Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare Season 6 Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 update has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug. Check out the full patch notes below.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

AS VAL and SP-R nerfs

The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.

Both of those issues have been abruptly adjusted, following recent confirmations from Infinity Ward that they would be tackling the overpowered weapons sooner than later.

While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.

Warzone Subway bug fix

When Season 6 dropped, it came with a new, subterranean fast-travel system in the form of a subway that moves around the entire map. Unfortunately, players quickly realized that the underground transport could also bring you to an undeserved victory as the system could be abused to ignore the gas while your opponents on the surface coughed to death.

That issue has now been resolved in the October 8 update, with players within the subway no longer untouched by the battle royale’s toxic gas. This is tremendous news for those who want to play the game without worrying about ‘sewer rats’ exploiting a major bug. In combination with the nerfs to the AS VAL and SP-R, this patch should be a community favorite.

SP-R 208 Warzone loadout
Activision / Infinity Ward
The SP-R 208 turned Warzone into sniper glint-filled chaos.

Modern Warfare & Warzone October 8 patch notes

General

  • Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast-travel system

Weapons

AS VAL

  • Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208

  • Increase to flinch
  • Minor reduction to ADS speed
  • Variable zoom scope: moved weapon closer to player while ADSing, small reduction to ADS speed
  • .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags: reduction to bullet velocity, reduction to ADS speed

SKS

  • Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes