Best FOV settings for Black Ops Cold War Beta on PS4 & Xbox One - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War Beta players on consoles can finally change their field of view settings thanks to a welcome addition by Treyarch. Here’s everything you need to know about the new options, including what the best setting is.

Field of view options for consoles is something that fans have been asking for for a long time. Whenever a new CoD game releases, there’s always a section of PlayStation and Xbox players wondering why the option hasn’t been made available for them. It’s equally frustrating considering that the PC version of every iteration has had the options available on day one.

Advertisement

This is all changing with Black Ops Cold War, however, as Treyarch has confirmed that players on consoles will finally be able to adjust their field of view. For people unfamiliar with the options, this might be a bit confusing. Taking advantage of these settings, however, might end up helping your game.

Quick first look at 120 FOV on PlayStation 4 Pro pic.twitter.com/qHrN9Gdahz — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 8, 2020

What is field of view?

At its most basic form, field of view is how much of the game you see on your screen. A lower FOV means you’ll see less, while a higher field of view means you’ll see more.

Advertisement

While some people might immediately say that a high field of view is automatically better, it’s important to note that the higher the field of view, the more distorted your screen will look and the smaller objects will look at a distance.

Generally speaking, you’ll want to balance you’re field of view with what your comfortable looking at.

How do I adjust my FOV settings?

In the beta, finding the FOV slider is relatively simple but in case you don’t know, here’s a quick and simple guide to figure it out.

Advertisement

In your Black Ops Cold War Beta application, press the buttons for “Settings” Tab over to the “Graphics” options Scroll down until you see “Field of View” Adjust the slider from left to right to set to your desired setting.

What’s the ideal field of view setting?

If you’ve never played with a modified field of view before, it might be best to take things slow. Working your way up will allow you to adjust to the higher FOV so that you’re not thrown into the deep in, so to speak.

In order to have a high FOV, while making sure that you can still see enemies, it’s recommended to keep your adjusted setting at 100. While you can certainly push it all the way up to 120, the former will allow you to experience the changes without it being too difficult to see things at a distance.